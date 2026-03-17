Laura Hart to Appear on Women In Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Laura Hart, Executive Director of the Salida Circus Outreach Foundation, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how circus arts foster self-esteem, community connection, and personal growth.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website In her episode, Hart explores the transformative power of social circus programs and breaks down how creative mentorship, skill development, and community engagement can create lasting impact. She also highlights strategies for adapting programs during challenging circumstances while maintaining connection and purpose.Laura’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.womeninpowertv.com/laura-hart

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