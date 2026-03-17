Electroninks to Showcase Metal Complex Ink Innovations for Additive Electronics at IPC APEX EXPO 2026

Company to exhibit with Insulectro and deliver technical Power Chats on inkjet metalization and EMI shielding solutions

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Electroninks , the leader in metal complex inks for additive manufacturing and advanced semiconductor packaging, today announced it will exhibit and present at IPC APEX EXPO 2026, taking place March 17–19 at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California. The company will be exhibiting at Booth #4237 alongside Insulectro, a leading distributor of materials for the electronics manufacturing industry. At the event, Electroninks will demonstrate how its proprietary metal organic decomposition (MOD) ink platform enables manufacturers to integrate additive metallization processes directly into advanced electronics production, reducing process complexity while enabling new design flexibility for next-generation devices.IPC APEX EXPO is one of the electronics industry’s most influential gatherings for printed circuit board manufacturing, advanced packaging, and electronics assembly. Electroninks’ participation highlights the growing role of additive metallization technologies in enabling high-performance electronics architectures across sectors including automotive, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and aerospace.“Electronics manufacturers are under increasing pressure to deliver higher performance, tighter integration, and more compact form factors,” said Takashi Mochizuki, head of sales and business development for Electroninks. “Additive metallization with metal complex inks allows manufacturers to deposit high-conductivity metals precisely where they are needed, enabling entirely new approaches to advanced packaging, EMI shielding, and system-level integration.”Advancing Additive Electronics ManufacturingAt Booth #4237, Electroninks will showcase its portfolio of conductive MOD inks engineered for inkjet and other additive manufacturing processes. Unlike traditional nanoparticle inks, Electroninks’ metal complex chemistry enables low-temperature metal deposition with high conductivity and excellent adhesion, making it suitable for a wide range of substrates and advanced electronics manufacturing environments.The technology is particularly well suited for applications including:* Electromagnetic interference (EMI) shielding in advanced packaging architectures* Additive circuit patterning and repair* High-frequency electronics and RF components* Fine-line conductive structures for next-generation electronic devicesBy enabling precise, digitally controlled metal deposition, Electroninks’ solutions support manufacturers seeking to reduce waste, streamline production steps, and unlock new design possibilities in electronics fabrication.Power Chats on Inkjet Metallization and EMI ShieldingElectroninks will also deliver two technical Power Chat sessions on March 17 at 4:00 p.m. PST, providing attendees with insight into the latest developments in additive metallization technologies.The sessions will explore how inkjet-based additive processes are transforming electronics manufacturing, enabling precise deposition of conductive metals while eliminating many of the limitations associated with traditional subtractive fabrication methods.The scheduled Power Chats with Yuan Gu, director of applications for Electroninks, include:* Next-Gen Additive Manufacturing for 3DMarch 17 | 4:00 p.m. PTThis session will examine how inkjet deposition of conductive metals is enabling highly flexible manufacturing workflows, including fine-line circuit creation, rapid prototyping, and repair of complex electronic structures.* PVD-Less Technology for High-Frequency EMI ShieldingMarch 18 | 4:00 p.m. PTThis presentation will focus on the growing need for effective electromagnetic interference shielding as devices become more compact and densely integrated. Attendees will learn how MOD inks enable additive EMI shielding solutions compatible with advanced packaging and system-in-package architectures.For more information on Electroninks’ products and solutions, please visit www.electroninks.com ###About ElectroninksElectroninks Incorporated is a world-leader in the commercialization of advanced materials for electronics and semiconductor packaging. We have developed a full suite of proprietary metal complex conductive ink solutions and complementary material sets, thus accelerating time to market for both new innovations and drop-in manufacturing breakthroughs.Electroninks’ metal complex inks – including silver, gold, platinum, nickel and copper – deliver higher conductivity, manufacturing flexibility, and cost-effectiveness. The company’s conductive inks provide reliable solutions for applications in printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturing, semiconductor packaging, consumer electronics, wearables, medical devices and more. We also partner closely with best-in-class equipment and integration partners to provide customers with a total ink and process solution with the ultimate goal of reducing the manufacturing costs and complexity.To learn more visit: www.Electroninks.com Contact@Electroninks.com512-766-7555

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.