Dr. Jessica Zummo Joins Women in Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jessica Zummo, founder of Mountainside Holistic Clinic and Wellness Center, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how integrative, faith-centered approaches can restore health and wellness.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success.You can find out more about the show by visiting their website In her episode, Zummo explores the power of root-cause healing for chronic illness, autoimmune conditions, and fertility challenges, and breaks down how supporting the body, mind, and spirit together can drive lasting health transformation.Zummo’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.womeninpowertv.com/jessica-zummo

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