Jennie Rios Joins Women in Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jennie Rios, Digital Infrastructure Strategist and Private Fiber & Bulk Contract Expert, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how strategic infrastructure planning and informed decision-making can create long-term value and operational efficiency.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website In her episode, Rios explores the importance of understanding digital infrastructure as a foundational business asset, and breaks down how private fiber strategies, bulk contracting, and cost optimization can drive scalability, resilience, and smarter growth decisions.Jennie’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.womeninpowertv.com/jennie-rios

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