Federmeccanica: Recovery of Taranto Steelworks (ex-Ilva) as a Global Model for Industrial Sovereignty and Green Steel

Simone Bettini, President of Federmeccanica, advocates for a "Proactive Nationalization" strategy to secure Europe’s mechanical supply chain

"The recovery of the former Ilva can become an international model for the nationalization of raw materials," stated Simone Bettini.” — Simone Bettini President Federmeccanica

ROMA, ITALY, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The revival of the Taranto steel plant (formerly Ilva) has transcended local concerns regarding environmental remediation and employment. According to Simone Bettini, President of Federmeccanica, the recovery of the Apulian steel hub has the potential to become a definitive international benchmark for raw material management and cutting-edge industrial policy.In an increasingly fragmented geopolitical landscape, where access to steel and critical raw materials determines a nation's competitive edge, Federmeccanica’s position is clear: state intervention and site restructuring must not be viewed as a nostalgic return to the past, but as a visionary, proactive strategy."The recovery of the former Ilva can become an international model for the nationalization of raw materials," stated Simone Bettini. The core vision is for the State to act not merely as a 'rescuer' of a distressed asset, but as the guarantor of a strategic resource that serves as the heartbeat of the Italian and European mechanical engineering supply chain.A New Paradigm: Innovation and Supply Security For Bettini, the "Taranto Model" paves the way for a new form of public participation driven by technological innovation. Key pillars of this strategy include:Green Steel & Decarbonization: Positioning environmental sustainability as the primary driver of economic recovery.Supply Chain Resilience: Shielding the industry from the volatility of global markets and geopolitical tensions.Quality Control: Ensuring that the excellence of raw materials remains under a national system that guarantees manufacturing standards.Leading the European Debate on Industrial Sovereignty Federmeccanica’s analysis places Italy at the center of the European debate on industrial sovereignty. Should the ex-Ilva recovery succeed under these parameters, Italy would offer a global masterclass in transforming a historic crisis into a cornerstone of national and regional stability."We are not just talking about factories," Bettini concluded. "We are talking about how a country decides to govern its industrial future."About Federmeccanica Federmeccanica is the Italian Federation of Metalworking Industries. It represents the interests of the Italian mechanical and engineering sector, a cornerstone of the national economy, advocating for innovation, competitiveness, and sustainable industrial growth at both national and international levels.

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