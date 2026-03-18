San Diego BMW Motorcycles Invites All Riders to Scenic Sunrise Highway Group Ride on March 21

Banking through mountain turns with sweeping vistas stretching ahead. This is the kind of scenery waiting on the Sunrise Highway Group Ride. Coffee, donuts, and adventure await March 21—riders of every make welcome.

Join riders of all brands for a stunning Sunrise Highway adventure: pine forests, desert views, Mount Laguna, and Lake Cuyamaca. All welcome.

The combination of pine forests and sweeping desert vistas makes this a ride you won’t want to miss.” — Tracy Donohue, General Manager, San Diego BMW Motorcycles

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- San Diego BMW Motorcycles will host an inclusive group ride on Saturday, March 21, taking motorcyclists of all brands along the scenic Sunrise Highway in the Laguna Mountains.Riders will depart at 9 a.m. from the dealership at 5673 Kearny Villa Road, San Diego, CA 92123, following coffee, donuts, and a safety briefing. The route heads east on Old Highway 94 to Descanso, with a brief stop at Cameron Corners, before climbing to Mount Laguna and Lake Cuyamaca. The ride features peaceful pine forested sections and spectacular desert and mountain views.“Whether you ride a BMW or any other brand, join us for a fantastic morning of coffee, camaraderie, and one of the most beautiful routes in Southern California," said Tracy Donohue, general manager. "The combination of pine forests and sweeping desert vistas makes this a ride you won’t want to miss.”The ride spans approximately 150 miles round trip and concludes with casual post-ride gatherings. Spouses, partners and first-time group riders are especially welcome.Known for its friendly staff and strong sense of community, San Diego BMW Motorcycles has served as a gathering place for riders for more than 20 years. These rides extend that welcoming spirit onto the pavement, encouraging riders to connect, share experiences and create new memories.The dealership will also share highlights on its Instagram YouTube and Facebook channels. Riders are asked to RSVP in advance by emailing marketing@sdbmwmc.com or calling (858) 560-2453.About San Diego BMW MotorcyclesSan Diego BMW Motorcycles is the premier destination for BMW Motorrad riders in the San Diego region. The dealership offers sales, service and apparel for the ultimate riding experience and is dedicated to maintaining a welcoming community where adventure starts — and never stops. This announcement was prepared and distributed on behalf of San Diego BMW Motorcycles by Breton Buckley Marketing LLC, a full-service marketing and PR agency.San Diego BMW MotorcyclesTroy Seyferth(858) 560-2453marketing@sdbmwmc.comMedia Inquiries

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