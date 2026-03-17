Turf Distributors Expands Fulfillment with Strategic Transition of Cut & Deliver Operations to Ewing Outdoor Supply

Partnership Strengthens Nationwide Distribution, Enhances Contractor Access to Premium Turf Products

Transitioning our cut & deliver operations to Ewing Outdoor Supply marks a key milestone in Turf Distributors’ growth.” — Ty Siebert

TEMECULA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Turf Distributors, a leading supplier of artificial grass products in the United States, today announced a significant evolution in its operational model with the transition of its cut-and-deliver fulfillment operations to Ewing Outdoor Supply, one of the country’s largest family-owned landscape and irrigation distributors. Effective March 13, 2026, Ewing will assume responsibility for cut, delivery, and localized pickup services previously handled by Turf Distributors’ internal operations.Under the new structure, Turf Distributors will concentrate its resources on core strategic priorities, including expanding the Turf Distributors brand, accelerating product development, and strengthening long-term partnerships with suppliers, while Ewing leverages its broad national network to deliver unmatched accessibility and service to contractors and dealers nationwide.“Transitioning our cut & deliver operations to Ewing Outdoor Supply marks a key milestone in Turf Distributors’ growth,” said Ty Siebert, President of Turf Distributors. “Ewing’s infrastructure and service excellence expand our reach, reduce logistical complexity for our customers, and allow us to focus on where we create the most value, innovative product offerings, and brand expansion.”Ewing’s distribution footprint provides contractors and landscape professionals with a significantly expanded network of physical locations, closer proximity to job sites, and more flexible service options, including online ordering and extended payment terms for approved accounts.WHAT THIS MEANS FOR CUSTOMERSCustomers will continue to receive the same Turf Distributors products, specifications, and quality they have come to expect. Support from Turf Distributors remains intact, and existing account managers will continue to serve as primary contacts where applicable. Operational changes include:● Cut & deliver fulfillment handled through Ewing Outdoor Supply● Smaller contractor accounts serviced at Ewing locations● Orders fulfilled via Ewing’s nationwide distribution infrastructureIn addition to more points of distribution and product availability across hundreds of locations, customers will benefit from:● 24/7 online ordering access● Flexible payment terms, including up to 90-day net terms (for qualified accounts)● Reduced travel time for will-call orders● Access to Ewing loyalty programs and rebates● A comprehensive one-stop solution for turf and project materialsABOUT TURF DISTRIBUTORSTurf Distributors is a national leader in artificial grass distribution, offering a full suite of residential, commercial, and specialty turf products. With an emphasis on innovation, reliability, and partner success, Turf Distributors serves customers across the United States through an expanding network of distribution centers and fulfillment partners. The company is committed to making high-quality turf accessible, scalable, and profitable for dealers and contractors.ABOUT EWING OUTDOOR SUPPLYEwing Outdoor Supply is the largest family-owned national supplier in the green industry with more than 100 years of service and over 250 locations across the U.S. Ewing provides landscape, irrigation, turf, and outdoor living products to green industry professionals, supported by knowledgeable staff, robust online services, and programs like ProAdvantage.

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