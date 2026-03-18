Sisters of the Valley Announce Next Stops on Their Statewide Tour

Inside the Dispensary Carrying the Sisters' Flower Catalyst Dispensary The Sisters Excited to See One Battle After Another Still Playing at Theaters

Pursuing Their Mission to Meet Every Staff Member at Every Catalyst and Traditional Dispensary in California

MERCED, CA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Sisters of the Valley have announced the next leg of their Southern California tour, part of an ongoing statewide initiative to personally visit every Catalyst and Traditional dispensary in California. To date, the Sisters have completed 27 dispensary visits across Los Angeles, Long Beach, Inland Empire, Orange County, and San Diego, with 11 remaining stops in their current campaign.The upcoming March 26–28 tour marks a major milestone in that effort, bringing the team into the final stretch of Southern California locations.Tour Schedule (March 26–28)Thursday, March 26Catalyst Hemet — 4:00–5:00 PMCatalyst Palm Desert — 6:00–7:00 PMFriday, March 27Catalyst Lancaster — 12:00–1:00 PMCatalyst Oxnard — 3:00–4:00 PMPlanet Catalyst (Santa Ana) — 6:00–7:00 PMSaturday, March 28Party on Pine (Public Event) — Long Beach, CAThe Sisters' mission is simple but ambitious: to meet the staff, shake hands, and introduce their products directly—store by store—across the entire Catalyst and Traditional network. This boots-on-the-ground strategy has already taken them through:Los Angeles Metro (multiple locations)Long Beach cluster (5+ stores)Inland Empire (San Bernardino & Moreno Valley)Orange County (Costa Mesa, Santa Ana, Stanton)San Diego regionThe March tour continues that momentum into remaining Southern California markets and culminates on Saturday, March 28th, with the semi-annual block party in Long Beach known as 'Party on Pine', which is open to the public.The tour arrives at a moment of cultural attention following the Academy Awards, where One Battle After Another won Best Picture, reflecting a broader appetite for unconventional narratives and voices outside the mainstream. The Sisters’ presence—visually striking, mission-driven, and unapologetically different—has made them a standout in dispensary environments typically dominated by conventional branding.Following this tour, the Sisters will continue northward, completing the remaining six dispensary visits across Central Coast, Monterey, Bay Area, and Northern California—bringing the total campaign to full completion.Founded in 2015, Sisters of the Valley produces plant-based wellness products rooted in ritual, sustainability, and disciplined production cycles. Operating from Merced County, California, the Sisters have built a global following through their distinctive identity and commitment to women-led enterprise. Visit their library to learn more.

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