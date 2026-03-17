IgA Nephropathy Market Forecast 2025–2035: Market to Reach USD 99.66 Billion by 2035 at 7.6% CAGR

IgA Nephropathy Market

DE, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global IgA Nephropathy Market is projected to grow steadily, expanding from USD 46.82 billion in 2025 to USD 99.66 billion by 2035, reflecting a value-based CAGR of 7.6%. This growth is fueled by the rising incidence of chronic kidney diseases, greater disease awareness, improved early diagnosis through advanced tools, and the emergence of innovative, disease-modifying pharmacological therapies that target underlying mechanisms. These factors are transforming management options for this leading cause of glomerulonephritis.

Market snapshot: global market 2025 - 2035

Market size in 2025? USD 46.82 billion

Market size in 2035? USD 99.66 billion

CAGR (2025–2035)? 7.6%

Leading disease type segment and share? Primary IgA nephropathy (81.0% share in 2025)

Leading end user segment and share? Hospitals (62.1% share in 2025)

Key growth regions? High-potential markets include India (9.1% CAGR), China (9.0% CAGR), and other emerging regions with rising chronic kidney disease burden

Top companies? Novartis AG, Sanofi S.A., AstraZeneca, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Pfizer Inc., Validus Pharmaceuticals LLC, Organon Group of Companies

Market Momentum (YoY Path)

The IgA Nephropathy Market exhibits consistent expansion through the forecast period. From its 2025 valuation of USD 46.82 billion, the market is set to build momentum with steady yearly increases driven by new therapy introductions and diagnostic improvements. Intermediate milestones include stronger growth in earlier years tapering slightly later, aligning with semi-annual CAGRs shifting from higher initial rates (e.g., 8.3% H1 2024–2034) to the overall 7.6% across 2025–2035. By 2035, the market reaches USD 99.66 billion, supported by ongoing clinical advancements and adoption of targeted treatments.

Why the Market is Growing

The IgA Nephropathy Market is propelled by advancements in biomarker discovery—particularly galactose-deficient IgA1 (Gd-IgA1)—enabling earlier diagnosis, patient stratification, and more precise therapy decisions while minimizing broad immunosuppression risks. Expanded clinical trials accelerate targeted therapy development, including complement inhibitors and immune modulators, with regulatory incentives boosting pipelines. Additionally, the growing preference for pharmacological treatments over invasive dialysis offers less burdensome, cost-effective alternatives that slow progression, reduce proteinuria, and preserve kidney function, improving patient adherence and outcomes.

Segment Spotlight

Disease Type

Primary IgA nephropathy commands an 81.0% share in 2025, driven by its higher global prevalence—especially in Asia and Europe—as a major cause of glomerulonephritis due to IgA deposition leading to inflammation and kidney damage. Greater diagnosed cases, symptom presentation (hematuria, proteinuria), diagnostic advancements, and focused research/therapies for primary forms reinforce its dominance in the IgA Nephropathy Market.

End User

Hospitals hold a 62.1% share in 2025, central to care delivery through specialized nephrology departments, advanced diagnostics (renal biopsy, imaging, biomarkers), comprehensive treatments (immunosuppressives, biologics, dialysis), and experienced specialists. Their role in managing severe/progressive cases, complications, and clinical trials for novel therapies solidifies leadership in the IgA Nephropathy Market.

Drivers, Opportunities, Trends, Challenges

Drivers

Advancements in biomarker discovery, especially Gd-IgA1 assays supported by technologies like liquid biopsies and mass spectrometry, enable early detection, risk stratification, and targeted interventions, boosting efficiency and market expansion.

Opportunities

Rapid expansion of clinical trials—focusing on immune modulation, complement inhibition, and novel agents like iptacopan—combined with regulatory fast-tracks and orphan designations, creates a robust pipeline and accelerates innovative, disease-modifying options.

Trends

A clear shift toward pharmacological therapies over dialysis emerges, as targeted oral/parenteral drugs delay end-stage needs, enhance convenience, improve adherence, and offer better cost-effectiveness and quality-of-life benefits.

Challenges

Limited pipeline diversity restricts treatment variety due to the disease's complex, heterogeneous mechanisms, slowing development of multifaceted options and leaving reliance on fewer targeted approaches for diverse patient needs.

Competitive Landscape

The IgA Nephropathy Market features strong participation from tiered players. Tier 1 leaders (58.9% share) such as Novartis AG, Sanofi S.A., and AstraZeneca drive progress through strategic partnerships, acquisitions, and extensive clinical trials. Tier 2 companies like Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited and Pfizer Inc. (21.9% share) focus on regional influence, agility, and collaborations. Tier 3 players including Validus Pharmaceuticals LLC and Organon Group of Companies add niche specialization. Overall, competition remains dynamic with emphasis on innovation and portfolio expansion.

Subscribe for Year-Round Insights → Stay ahead with quarterly and annual data updates: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-16217

FAQ

What is the future of the global IgA Nephropathy Market? The global IgA Nephropathy Market is projected to witness a CAGR of 7.6% between 2025 and 2035.

What was the worth of the global IgA Nephropathy Market in 2024? The global IgA Nephropathy industry stood at USD 43.8 billion in 2024.

What will the worth of the global IgA Nephropathy Market be by the end of 2035? The global IgA Nephropathy Market is anticipated to reach USD 99.66 billion by 2035.

Which country is set to showcase the highest CAGR during the forecast period? India is set to record the highest CAGR of 9.1% in the assessment period.

Who are the key manufacturers in the IgA Nephropathy Market? The key players operating in the global IgA Nephropathy Market include Novartis AG, Sanofi S.A., AstraZeneca, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Pfizer Inc., Validus Pharmaceuticals LLC, and Organon Group of Companies.

Explore More Related Studies Published by FMI Research:

Lung Cancer Surgery Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/lung-cancer-surgery-market

Beadlets Capsule Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/beadlets-capsule-market

Demand for Antibody-mediated Rejection Prevention in USA: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/united-states-antibody-mediated-rejection-prevention-market

Demand for Anti-biofilm Wound Dressing in USA: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/united-states-anti-biofilm-wound-dressing-market

DKK-1 Biomarker Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/dkk-1-biomarker-market

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (FMI) is an ESOMAR-certified, ISO 9001:2015 market research and consulting organization, trusted by Fortune 500 clients and global enterprises. With operations in the U.S., UK, India, and Dubai, FMI provides data-backed insights and strategic intelligence across 30+ industries and 1200 markets worldwide.

Why FMI: Decisions that Change Outcomes- https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/why-fmi

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-347-918-3531

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

Have a specific Requirements and Need Assistant on Report Pricing or Limited Budget please contact us - sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.