Celebrities Discover Purpose-Driven Fashion During Oscars Week as Bold&Zeal Debuts at Beverly Hills Luxury Gifting Suite

Jonah Lees was in Oscar-nominated Blue Moon and Nicole Alyse Nelson in Oscar-Nominated Jane Austen Period Drama Short Larry Kasanoff with Bold&Zeal Co-Founder, Erica Bazerkanian Entire Baz Family behind Bold&Zeal

The resilience-inspired apparel brand introduced its mission of bold living to Hollywood tastemakers during the exclusive “A Toast To Hollywood” event.

Every piece we create is rooted in a story of resilience and purpose, and being able to introduce that mission to such an influential audience during Oscars Week was truly meaningful.” — Erica Bazerkanian, CEO & Co-Founder

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Purpose-driven fashion brand Bold&Zeal was featured at A Toast To Hollywood, the signature luxury gifting suite, which took place March 12, 2026, in Beverly Hills. The highly anticipated event celebrated awards season by bringing together celebrities, media, and VIPs to experience standout brands across beauty, wellness, lifestyle, and philanthropy.Bold&Zeal introduced its premium lifestyle apparel to attendees, offering a refined take on everyday essentials that combine timeless craftsmanship with modern confidence. Built on the belief that bold living is a choice rather than a circumstance, the brand has quickly garnered attention for creating elevated wardrobe staples designed to be worn often and kept for years.“This event was an incredible platform to share the heart behind Bold&Zeal,” said Erica Bazerkanian , CEO & co-founder of the brand. “Every piece we create is rooted in a story of resilience and purpose, and being able to introduce that mission to such an influential audience during Oscars Week was truly meaningful.”Founded as a family business and designed by a 30-year apparel industry veteran, Bold&Zeal merges heritage craftsmanship with contemporary style. The brand’s signature piece, a meticulously cut vintage-inspired boxy tee, exemplifies its philosophy of effortless structure, premium fabrics, and enduring design. Yet Bold&Zeal is more than fashion. The brand was born from a deeply personal story of resilience.Co-founder Erica Bazerkanian was inspired to create the brand after the loss of her father, Jeffrey Stone, who suffered a spinal cord stroke that left him quadriplegic. His courage during the final months of his life reshaped her perspective on adversity and inspired a mission rooted in dignity, strength, and purpose.To honor his legacy, Bazerkanian became an advocate for the paralysis community through the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation, running multiple marathons as part of Team Reeve and founding Team #IAMSTONE in her father’s memory. Through her advocacy and fundraising efforts, she has helped raise more than $215,000 to support research, awareness, and hope for individuals living with paralysis.This ethos of resilience and quiet determination is woven into every Bold&Zeal garment. Subtle affirmations such as “ Live Bold ” and “Relentless Pursuit” appear in select designs, serving as personal reminders of confidence and forward motion. Rather than bold slogans, these messages are intentionally understated, discovered by the wearer rather than broadcast to the world.Guests such as Jonah Lees, Larry Kasanoff, Gilles Marini, and Eric Geynes attended A Toast To Hollywood and had the opportunity to discover Bold&Zeal alongside an impressive lineup of innovative brands in beauty, wellness, lifestyle, and technology.Hollywood's hottest stars engaged in meaningful conversations about the deeper message behind Bold&Zeal’s philosophy of “Live Bold.” Actor Obba Babatundé shared his personal perspective on what bold living means -- embracing resilience, purpose, and the ability to move beyond "the wall" we all hit at times. The discussions also honored the enduring legacy of Christopher Reeve, whose historic standing ovation at the Academy Awards 30 years ago -- following the accident that left him quadriplegic -- continues to inspire millions.“The only movie that would make me feel like I could do anything was Superman when I was a kid. Christopher Reeve was a huge hero, so when I got a chance to be in the new movie, it was a dream come true. The documentary really moved me, Christopher’s story really moved me, and the fact that these Bold&Zeal are giving 10% back to the Christopher Reeve Foundation, I mean, incredible,” shared actor Jonah Lees.Produced by The Marianna Group, A Toast To Hollywood is one of the most dynamic celebrity gifting experiences in Beverly Hills during Oscar’s Week. The event blends curated product discovery, red carpet interviews, tastings, and immersive brand activations, offering guests a day of celebration and inspiration. For Bold&Zeal, the opportunity to be part of this platform aligns perfectly with its mission to inspire bold living while making a meaningful impact.Because boldness, the brand believes, is not about being loud. It is about having the conviction to keep moving forward.About Bold&ZealBold&Zeal is a premium lifestyle apparel brand founded on the belief that bold living is a choice. Designed by a 30-year apparel industry veteran, the brand blends heritage craftsmanship with modern confidence to create elevated essentials built to endure. Inspired by resilience and purpose, Bold&Zeal incorporates subtle affirmations and thoughtful design details into its garments while championing greater awareness, opportunity, and independence for individuals living with paralysis. In support of this mission, the brand actively advocates for and supports initiatives benefiting the paralysis community, including the work of the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation.

Jonah Lees - Inspired By A Hero

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.