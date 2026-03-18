MedArrive Acquires Key Assets from Inbound Health to Expand Home Care Operations Platform

MedArrive

Acquisition expands MedArrive’s presence in home care market and adds patient navigation capabilities; health-tech veteran Ophir Lotan named CEO

MedArrive is focused on building the operational foundation that allows health systems, home health companies and mobile-integrated healthcare companies” — MedArrive CEO Ophir Lotan

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MedArrive , a leading provider of technology solutions that optimize in home care programs, today announced it has acquired assets from Inbound Health to expand its AI-powered platform for coordinating and scaling care beyond hospital walls. The company also announced the appointment of healthcare technology leader Ophir Lotan as CEO.The Inbound Health asset acquisition adds AI-backed patient-navigation capabilities to MedArrive’s platform, helping health systems identify which patients are ready to transition from acute care to the home and route them to the appropriate care setting more efficiently. Combined with MedArrive’s logistics platform for scheduling and routing clinicians, the platform enables healthcare organizations to coordinate the complex operational workflows required to deliver care in the home. The acquisition also expands MedArrive’s market presence in the hospital-at-home ecosystem and adds new customer relationships that will help accelerate the company’s growth.“Healthcare is rapidly moving toward home care models, but the operational systems needed to support that shift at scale still lag behind,” said Lotan. “MedArrive is focused on building the operational foundation that allows health systems, home health companies and mobile-integrated healthcare companies to confidently expand care beyond hospital walls and make care in the home a core part of how healthcare works.”Addressing the Operational Complexity of Home CareAs healthcare continues shifting more services beyond hospital walls, the need for dedicated operational platforms to coordinate distributed care delivery is becoming increasingly clear. Additionally, across the healthcare industry, home-health care models are evolving as providers seek to improve patient experience, reduce hospital capacity strain and lower the total cost of care. However, scaling these programs remains difficult because most health systems lack the operational infrastructure required to coordinate distributed care delivery.Home care programs require coordination across multiple points in the care continuum. Health systems must identify which patients are clinically appropriate for home care programs and determine when they should transition from hospital settings, while home-health providers must coordinate clinicians, schedules and logistics to deliver care in the home. In some cases, these functions exist within the same organization, but in others, they span multiple partners responsible for different stages of care. Most existing technologies address only one side of this challenge, forcing operators to rely on fragmented systems or manual workflows.MedArrive’s platform was designed to address both. Its workforce logistics capabilities help care teams intake referrals, manage clinician schedules, routing and capacity across home care programs, improving operational visibility and efficiency while allowing clinicians greater autonomy over their schedules. Meanwhile, the newly acquired patient-navigation capabilities analyze clinical and operational data to identify patients in need of support earlier, determine which patients are ready to transition from acute care to home-based services, advise on which program best fits their needs and provide a decision-support tool to transition patients between operators. Together, these capabilities allow health systems to reduce length of stay, improve patient-to-program matching, and grow home care programs while maintaining operational efficiency.The acquisition of Inbound Health assets also strengthens MedArrive’s roadmap around patient discharge intelligence and care transitions. The technology includes AI-powered patient scoring models and workflow integrations designed to support hospital discharge planning and patient routing into home care programs. These models have been trained across multiple hospital systems, enabling faster validation and deployment as health systems scale home care programs.New CEO for the Next Phase of GrowthLotan brings more than two decades of experience building and scaling healthcare technology platforms. Most recently, he served as Chief Product Officer at Alto Pharmacy, where he led product, design and technology teams and helped drive operational efficiency and new growth initiatives as the company worked toward profitability. Prior to Alto, Lotan spent nearly a decade at TytoCare, joining with the founding team and helping build its virtual care platform from the ground up. During his tenure, TytoCare scaled to become a telehealth market leader with significant health system and payor customers.“Healthcare is undergoing a structural shift as health systems face increasing financial pressures. MedArrive enables the full ecosystem of health systems, post-acute providers and home health providers to optimize the right site of care for patients – and do it cost-effectively,” said Define Ventures Principal Hong Truong. “Ophir is exactly the leader who can build that foundation. He has a track record of building platforms that enable more seamless and optimal end-to-end experience for patients and providers, which is exactly what is missing from the transitional experience for patients today.”About MedArriveMedArrive powers in-home care delivery through a flexible, end-to-end logistics and care coordination platform designed for health systems, risk-bearing providers and care-at-home organizations. The company’s technology enables organizations to manage and scale home-based care programs that support a wide range of clinical models and staffing strategies. Launched out of Redesign Health, MedArrive is backed by 7wire, Define Ventures, Section 32 and Kleiner-Perkins. To learn more, visit www.medarrive.com ###

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