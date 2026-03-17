South Denver Therapy Opens Second Castle Rock Office, Expands Teen and Individual Therapy Services

South Denver Therapy opens a second Castle Rock office, expanding EMDR, teen counseling, and couples therapy services across the south Denver metro area.

Castle Rock mental health practice adds EMDR, teen therapy, and anxiety counseling at new Maleta Lane location.

CASTLE ROCK, CO, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- South Denver Therapy, a Castle Rock-based mental health practice known for its specialized approach to couples counseling and trauma therapy, has opened a second office location at 753 Maleta Lane, Suite 101F in Castle Rock, Colorado.

The expansion brings new individual therapy services for teens and adults struggling with anxiety and depression to the Castle Rock and south Denver metro community, along with expanded availability for couples therapy and infidelity recovery at the practice's original location.

The new office is led by Carissa Keeter, LCSW, a licensed clinical social worker and EMDRIA-certified EMDR therapist specializing in anxiety treatment, depression counseling, and trauma recovery for teens and adults. EMDR — Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing — is an evidence-based treatment that helps people process difficult experiences without having to talk through every detail. Keeter also offers EMDR intensives, allowing clients to make faster progress than weekly sessions typically allow.

South Denver Therapy's original office at 202 Sixth Street in downtown Castle Rock remains home to Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist Kayla Crane, who provides couples counseling, marriage therapy, and infidelity recovery services. Crane holds a Systematic Affair Recovery Training (SART) certification — one of the few therapists in the Colorado area with this specialty. With Keeter handling individual and teen clients at the new location, Crane is now opening additional appointment slots for couples and infidelity counseling at the Sixth Street office.

The second location was driven by growing demand for individual and teen therapy across Castle Rock, Parker, Lone Tree, Highlands Ranch, and Castle Pines. Teen anxiety and depression have been rising steadily across Colorado, and families in Douglas County have had limited access to therapists who specialize in adolescents. The Maleta Lane office gives those families a dedicated resource for teens facing social media pressure, academic stress, and identity challenges.

Adults and teens dealing with anxiety or depression can work with Keeter at the Maleta Lane office using a combination of EMDR and traditional counseling approaches.

Both South Denver Therapy offices are located in Castle Rock, Colorado and serve clients from across the Denver metro area, including Colorado Springs, Aurora, Centennial, Greenwood Village, Littleton, and Franktown. In-person and virtual therapy sessions are available for Colorado residents. New clients can schedule a free consultation at southdenvertherapy.com.

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