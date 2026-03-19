UMix Puts AI Playlist Creation Directly in the Hands of Business Operators

Create AI playlists based on a business URL or customer demographics

Multi-location businesses can now generate a custom, fully licensed music playlist from the UMix dashboard — no AI prompt-writing required

WINTER GARDEN, FL, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UMix LLC, a business music and digital signage service for multi-location retail, restaurant, and hospitality operators, today announced the launch of AI Playlist creation — a feature that lets operators build a custom, fully licensed music playlist for their business directly from their UMix dashboard, without writing a single AI prompt. Business operators have two distinct UMix AI options to create a playlist.

Subscribers can simply enter their company’s website address — UMix AI scans the site, analyzes the business, develops a musical profile, and builds a playlist from that data.

A second option is to choose your customer demographics directly — just select target age range, gender balance, and business environment type. The AI then develops a musical persona for the business and selects matching songs from UMix’s licensed catalog.

The result is a completed playlist, delivered to the operator’s account and ready to schedule.

“UMix has always been about putting control in the operator’s hands — not the vendor’s,” said Franklin Tarantino, Managing Member of UMix LLC. “And that’s exactly how we built this. In our implementation of AI, you make a couple of selections, and the AI does the work. Then the playlist simply lands in your account. You schedule it like any other playlist and move on.”

Current UMix customers using the platform include Palm Beach Tan, Nusenda Credit Union, Marden’s Surplus and Salvage, Turning Point Restaurants, and Woodman’s Markets, among others operating across retail, restaurant, and hospitality verticals in the United States, Canada, and select European countries.

A Different Approach Than the Rest of the Market

Only a few AI playlist tools have appeared in the business music market. For example, Soundtrack Your Brand, a Stockholm, Sweden-based business music streaming service, launched an AI playlist generator in early 2024. Their tool, as described in their own press materials, works from a text description of the business that the operator writes themselves. The UMix process eliminates the need for a customer text prompt and is consistent with how UMix has always operated. The UMix approach puts control and operational simplicity directly in the customer’s hands.

Consistent With How UMix Has Always Operated

UMix launched its own proprietary music, messaging and digital signage platform in 2009, at a time when competitors openly questioned whether internet-delivered music was reliable enough for business use. Rather than proprietary hardware locked to a single vendor, UMix built its system to work on commercially available devices — keeping costs down and replacements simple and fast. And rather than traditional streaming, UMix built an intelligent caching system with genre-based Independent Artist failover playlists that keep music running even when the internet goes down. Each of those decisions put more control and lower cost on the operator’s side of the equation.

First in a Series of AI Capabilities

The AI playlist tool is the first in a planned series of AI-powered features coming to the UMix platform. An AI-assisted support system — designed to let operators get help in plain language without navigating a knowledge base or submitting a ticket — is currently in development and set for official release in April.

“What we launched is already very useful,” Tarantino said. “What it becomes as AI itself develops is going to be very exciting to see.”

AI Playlist creation is available now to all UMix customers. More information is available at umix.com.



About UMix LLC

UMix LLC is a business music and digital signage service for multi-location retail, restaurant, and hospitality operators across the United States and Canada. Founded in 2000 and operating its own platform since 2009, UMix provides fully licensed background music, custom audio messaging, and digital signage — all managed from a single dashboard that lets operators control what plays, where, and when, across every location. Content runs on standard off-the-shelf hardware loaded with the UMix app, keeping costs low and replacements simple. An intelligent caching system with genre-based failover keeps music and messaging running even when the internet goes down. UMix operates on a quarterly subscription with no long-term contracts, no proprietary equipment to lease, and USA-based support. More information is available at umix.com.

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