ACHS Announces New Marketplace Partnership with AzureWell

American College of Healthcare Sciences - Accredited Higher Education Institution, ACHS.edu ACHS Announces New Partnership with AzureWell

New ACHS–AzureWell partnership expands marketplace access, educational initiatives, and career opportunities in the wellness sector.

AzureWell’s focus on whole-food-based nutrition and community-centered distribution aligns naturally with the values of our students, graduates, and the broader wellness community” — Ilana Rose Frigaard, COO of the ACHS

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American College of Healthcare Sciences (ACHS) has announced a new Marketplace Partnership with AzureWell , expanding access to wellness products, educational resources, and industry collaboration opportunities for the ACHS community. Azure Standard is a national distributor of organic and natural foods, household products, and farm and garden supplies, serving communities through a unique drop-delivery model that connects customers directly with responsibly sourced goods. AzureWell, the company’s wellness-focused platform, provides practitioner-grade supplements, wellness products, and educational resources designed to support holistic health and wellbeing.Expanding the ACHS Marketplace NetworkThrough this partnership, AzureWell joins the growing ACHS Marketplace partner network organizations aligned with the college’s mission to advance integrative health education, sustainability, and lifelong learning.The ACHS Marketplace highlights companies and organizations that support wellness professionals, students, and alumni through products, services, and shared educational initiatives.“ACHS is committed to building partnerships with organizations that share our dedication to wellness, sustainability, and education,” said Ilana Rose Frigaard, COO of the ACHS. “AzureWell’s focus on whole-food-based nutrition and community-centered distribution aligns naturally with the values of our students, graduates, and the broader wellness community.”Educational Collaboration and Industry EngagementAs part of the collaboration, ACHS and AzureWell will explore opportunities for shared educational initiatives and community engagement. These may include:-Educational webinars and workshops focused on wellness and natural health-Resource sharing that supports lifelong learning within the integrative health community-Opportunities for ACHS students and alumni to engage with organizations across the natural products industryThe partnership reflects ACHS’s continued efforts to build relationships with organizations that support the advancement of integrative health, sustainable practices, and professional development in the wellness sector.About ACHSFounded in 1978, ACHS has been at the forefront of integrative health education for nearly five decades. ACHS has a culture of early technology adoption, offering fully online classes since 1999, and continually assesses processes, platforms, and tools that promote learning and cultivate community. ACHS offers a range of on-demand CEs, micro-credentials, certificates, diplomas, and degree programs in aromatherapy, herbal medicine, functional nutrition, wellness coaching, and complementary alternative medicine disciplines. For questions about this press release or to schedule an interview, please contact Tracey Abell at president@achs.edu.About AzureWell/Azure StandardAzureWell is a brand of practitioner-grade, whole-food-based dietary supplements and health products developed by Azure Standard, offering non-GMO, filler-free products designed to support wellness and provide pure, potent nutritional options, including vitamins and superfoods. Azure Standard is a family-owned, Oregon-based company that delivers organic, natural, non-GMO, and bulk groceries to drop locations across all 50 U.S. states. Founded to provide healthy food, it operates on a “drop-point” delivery system, allowing members to avoid high shipping costs by picking up orders directly from a truck, offering over 13,000 products.

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