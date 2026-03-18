Ship Building And Repairing Market 2026 Maritime Trade And Fleet Modernization Strengthening Industry Growth

Ship Building And Repairing Market Size Ship Building And Repairing Market Growth Ship Building And Repairing Market Forecast

The Business Research Company’s Ship Building And Repairing Global Market Report 2026 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

The Business Research Company’s Ship Building And Repairing Global Market Report 2026 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ship Building And Repairing Market to Surpass $330 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Ship And Boat Building And Repairing market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $403 billion by 2030, with ship building and repairing to represent around 82% of the parent market. Within the broader Transport industry, which is expected to be $9,400 billion by 2030, the ship building and repairing market is estimated to account for nearly 4% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region in the Ship Building And Repairing Market in 2030

Asia-Pacific will be the largest region in the ship building and repairing market in 2030, valued at $151,457 million. The market is expected to grow from $108,913 million in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%. The strong growth can be attributed to the increasing maritime trade and fleet expansion and rise of port and offshore infrastructure projects.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Ship Building And Repairing Market In 2030?

China will be the largest country in the ship building and repairing market in 2030, valued at $74,392 million. The market is expected to grow from $52,628 million in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%. The strong growth can be attributed to the rise of port and offshore infrastructure projects and increasing maritime trade and fleet expansion.

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What will be Largest Segment in the Ship Building And Repairing Market in 2030?

The ship building and repairing market is segmented by type into ship building and ship repairing. The ship building market will be the largest segment of the ship building and repairing market segmented by type, accounting for 86% or $261,530 million of the total in 2030. The ship building market will be supported by increasing global maritime trade driving demand for new vessels, government incentives and subsidies for fleet expansion, growing offshore energy projects requiring specialized ships, modernization of aging fleets, rising defense and naval shipbuilding investments, expansion of cruise and passenger ships due to tourism growth and strategic investments in shipyards across Asia and Europe.

The ship building and repairing market is segmented by type of vessel into tankers, bulkers, containerships, offshore, refrigerated vessels, passenger and other types of vehicles. The bulkers market will be the largest segment of the ship building and repairing market segmented by type of vessel, accounting for 38% or $115,923 million of the total in 2030. The bulkers market will be supported by growing demand for bulk commodity trade such as coal, iron ore and grains, expansion of mining and agricultural exports, replacement of aging bulk carriers, government support for maritime trade, increasing shipping contracts for long-haul bulk transport, infrastructure growth in port facilities and rising demand for specialized bulk carriers like ore and cement carriers.

The ship building and repairing market is segmented by end user into passenger transportation and goods transportation. The goods transportation market will be the largest segment of the ship building and repairing market segmented by end user, accounting for 97% or $295,001 million of the total in 2030. The goods transportation market will be supported by expansion of global maritime trade, rising imports and exports of bulk and containerized goods, modernization of cargo fleets, government incentives supporting commercial shipping, increasing demand for specialized cargo ships, rising infrastructure investments in ports and terminals and strict cargo safety and emission regulations necessitating repairs and retrofits.

What is the expected CAGR for the Ship Building And Repairing Market leading up to 2030?

The expected CAGR for the ship building and repairing market leading up to 2030 is 6%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Ship Building And Repairing Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global ship building and repairing market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape maritime engineering standards, production technologies, supply chain integration, and lifecycle maintenance strategies worldwide.

Increasing Maritime Trade And Fleet Expansion - The increasing maritime trade and fleet expansion will become a key driver of growth in the ship building and repairing market by 2030. Maritime trade and fleet expansion are increasing due to rising global trade volumes, growth in e commerce logistics, expanding energy transportation and stronger demand for containerized and bulk cargo movement. Emerging economies are investing heavily in port connectivity and shipping capacity, leading to higher vessel orders and fleet modernization initiatives. Ship Building And Repairing plays a vital role by constructing new vessels, retrofitting aging fleets and ensuring regular maintenance to enhance operational efficiency and compliance with safety standards. As a result, the increasing maritime trade and fleet expansion is anticipated to contributing to a 1.7% annual growth in the market.

Increase In The Aging Fleet Of Vessels - The increase in the aging fleet of vessels will emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the ship building and repairing market by 2030. The aging fleet of vessels is increasing as a significant share of global ships approach or exceed their designed operational lifespan, particularly in segments such as bulk carriers, tankers and offshore support vessels. Many operators continue using older vessels due to high replacement costs and fluctuating freight markets, resulting in a growing proportion of ships requiring maintenance, retrofitting and life extension upgrades. This trend raises the need for structural repairs, engine overhauls, compliance upgrades and efficiency improvements. Consequently, the increase in the aging fleet of vessels is projected to contributing to a 1.2% annual growth in the market.

Rise Of Port And Offshore Infrastructure Projects - The rise of port and offshore infrastructure projects will serve as a key growth catalyst for the ship building and repairing market by 2030, Port and offshore infrastructure refers to the physical facilities and assets that support maritime trade and offshore energy activities, including ports, terminals, shipyards, offshore platforms and subsea systems. Increasing port and offshore infrastructure reflects rising investments in port expansion, terminal modernization and offshore oil, gas and renewable energy projects to meet growing global trade and energy demand. Shipbuilding and repairing contributes by constructing specialized vessels such as dredgers and offshore support vessels, along with maintaining and upgrading existing fleets to ensure operational efficiency and safety. Therefore, this rise of port and offshore infrastructure projects is projected to supporting to a 1.0% annual growth in the market.

Growing Coastal And Marine Tourism - The growing coastal and marine tourism will become a significant driver contributing to the growth of the ship building and repairing market by 2030 Coastal and marine tourism is increasing due to rising disposable incomes, expanding cruise tourism, growth in water sports activities and increasing preference for seaside leisure experiences. Governments are also investing in coastal infrastructure, marina development and waterfront attractions to boost tourism revenue and regional economic development. Shipbuilding and repairing contributes to this expansion by constructing cruise ships, ferries, yachts and recreational boats, while ensuring their regular maintenance, retrofitting and safety compliance. Consequently, the growing coastal and marine tourism is projected to contributing to a 0.7% annual growth in the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Ship Building And Repairing Market in 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the ship building and repairing for goods transportation market, the ship building market and bulkers ship building and repairing market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $174 billion in market value by 2030, driven by expanding global trade volumes, increasing demand for energy-efficient and environmentally compliant vessels, rising investments in fleet modernization and naval expansion programs, and growing requirements for maintenance, retrofitting, and lifecycle extension services. This surge reflects the accelerating adoption of advanced shipbuilding technologies, modular construction techniques, digital shipyard solutions, and sustainable propulsion systems that enhance operational efficiency, regulatory compliance, and long-term asset performance, fueling transformative growth within the broader maritime transportation and vessel manufacturing industry.

The ship building and repairing for goods transportation market is projected to grow by $76,139 million, the ship building market by $69,068 million and the bulkers ship building and repairing market by $28,573 million over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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