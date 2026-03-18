FMLS Expands Global MLS Network to Enhance Real Estate Market Data Sharing and Collaboration

Home buyers and sellers are looking beyond local borders—across states, countries, and even internationally.

When agents and brokers pool information, follow common rules, and create a trusted marketplace for property data. That has produced enormous value for professionals and consumers alike.” — Jeremy Crawford, FMLS President & CEO

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the real estate industry becomes increasingly global, First Multiple Listing Service (FMLS) is leading the charge to expand the power of cooperation beyond traditional borders. In a rapidly evolving landscape, FMLS is building a worldwide network of Multiple Listing Services (MLSs) to provide real estate professionals and consumers alike with unparalleled access, transparency, and opportunity."When agents and brokers pool information, follow common rules, and create a trusted marketplace for property data, it produces enormous value for professionals and consumers alike," said Jeremy Crawford, President & CEO of FMLS. "The true power of the MLS has always been about agreement and cooperation—not just software."FMLS’s MLS Data Share initiative has brought together 23 MLS organizations across the United States, as well as global partners such as FRIMM MLS in Italy and Omni MLS in Central and South America. This pioneering network gives professionals unprecedented visibility into markets beyond their local footprint, while each organization retains full ownership and governance of its own data.The growing adoption of global data standards, such as those developed by RESO, further enables seamless data sharing and interoperability. However, FMLS leaders emphasize that technology alone is not enough—trust is the real foundation of MLS success.The importance of global collaboration was recently highlighted in an article published in the International MLS Forum , where industry leaders—including FMLS—emphasized the value of sharing experiences, knowledge, and best practices to accelerate progress for real estate markets worldwide.The expansion of international MLS collaboration means: • Broader visibility for listings • Access to international buyers and investors • Greater market insight • Stronger professional networks • Enhanced transparency and more reliable property information for consumersBy fostering cooperation across continents, FMLS is extending the proven benefits of the MLS—transparency, efficiency, and trust—to real estate markets worldwide. "If the past century of real estate has taught us anything, it’s that cooperation creates value. The future of MLS is cooperative, and together we are building a more connected global real estate ecosystem," Crawford added.

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