Octave Holdings & Investments and Vantico Investments Acquire Randall Square as Third Acquisition in 2026

Randall Square_Nordstrom Rack Randall Square_National Brands

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Octave Holdings & Investments (Octave) and Vantico Investments (Vantico) are pleased to announce their third acquisition of 2026 under their recently launched Octave Vantico Alliance Fund I (OVA).Randall Square, a 171,860 square foot power center, is located at 1506 S. Randall Road, in Geneva, Illinois. The property is currently 96% occupied and anchored by a strong lineup of national tenants including Nordstrom Rack, Marshalls, Ulta, Old Navy, Skechers, PetSmart, Five Below, and Michaels. The center is further supported by its prominent shadow-anchors next door and adjacent including Fresh Thyme Market, Home Depot, Walmart Supercenter, Ross and Best Buy, which collectively drive significant traffic to the area. The property boasts very strong demographics exceeding $215K average household incomes within a 1-mile radius, and supports the Geneva and St Charles submarkets along the heavily trafficked Randall Road retail corridor."Randall Square is going to be a great addition for our OVA fund,” said Scott Henard, Octave’s EVP & Director of Transactions. “We are excited to complete our third acquisition of the year, and grow our presence in the Midwest with Randall Square with great anchors in a very high-income growth submarket!"Sridhar Marupudi, Octave’s Co-Founder and CEO, commented, “We are thrilled to add another dominant center to our portfolio, and to complete our first acquisition in Illinois! We continue to look for opportunities to acquire high-quality grocery-anchored or shadow-anchored centers meeting our disciplined investment criteria. This acquisition continues to reinforce OVA’s strategy of building a diversified portfolio of resilient, income-producing properties.”“Acquiring Randall Square continues to reinforce our value proposition of acquiring high quality retail properties to generate exceptional blended returns for our stakeholders,” said Dr. Hesham Baky, Co-Founder of Vantico Investments. “Completing the acquisition of Randall Square aligns perfectly with our broader OVA strategy of acquiring necessity-based retail centers and medical office buildings in strong, growing communities. Randall Square, along with our acquisitions of The HUB and Towne Square last, reinforce our thesis of investing in essential service anchored real estate that remains resilient across economic cycles.”Together, these acquisitions underscore OVA’s broader strategy of building a diversified national portfolio of grocery-anchored and shadow-anchored retail centers, essential retail assets, and healthcare-focused commercial real estate in high-growth markets across the United States.About The OVA FundOctave Vantico Alliance Fund (OVA) is a strategic partnership between Octave Holdings & Investments and Vantico Investments delivering stable, scalable, and recession-resilient returns. OVA targets essential necessity-based retail centers along with medical office centers that meet everyday community needs and drive defensive, long-term performance. By leveraging Octave’s real estate acumen with Vantico’s healthcare and private equity expertise, OVA offers a unique opportunity for sustained growth and consistent value creation.About Octave Holdings & InvestmentsOctave Holdings and Investments, LLC is a privately held real estate investment company that owns, operates, and manages, a portfolio of over 50 commercial real estate assets in fifteen states valued at approximately $1 Billion. Its mission is to empower individuals and institutions to achieve financial freedom through strategic investments in tangible commercial real estate assets. Octave is dedicated to creating sustainable passive income streams while fostering transparency and trust. Its innovative platform is designed to provide clear insights and seamless management of your investments, ensuring that our clients can confidently navigate their financial journeys.About Vantico InvestmentsVantico Investments is a privately held global investment firm that takes an operator-led approach to investing, combining real-world execution experience with disciplined, long-term strategy. Partnering with high-net-worth families and institutional investors, the firm focuses on U.S. real estate, healthcare, and private equity, leveraging deep operational insight to create durable, long-term value.To learn more about Octave, Vantico or OVA and current investment opportunities email us at ir@octavehi.com or investor@vantico.com.

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