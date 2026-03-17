Brazil takes center stage at Hannover Messe 2026 with industrial innovation and sustainability focus

The image shows a moment from a press conference on the stage of the Hannover Messe 2026 event, with a focus on the event's CEO, Jochen Köckler. He is positioned at the center, standing in front of a backdrop featuring banners and logos related to the eve

As the event’s partner country, Brazil reinforces its position as Latin America’s largest economy, backed by robust and vertically integrated industrial sector

HANNOVER, LOWER SAXONY, GERMANY, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chosen as the official partner country of Hannover Messe 2026, Brazil will arrive at the event — regarded as the world’s leading stage for industrial innovation — as a potential partner for European and global markets. Historically recognized for natural resources and commodities, the country will highlight the innovative profile of its manufacturing sector at the fair, to be held April 20–24 in Germany. The backbone of this participation is Brazil’s machinery and equipment industry, the largest in Latin America, with annual revenues of USD 56.8 billion (€48.7 billion) and 415,000 direct jobs in 2025.The six halls hosting the 140 exhibitors of the Brazil Pavilion at Hannover Messe demonstrate the diversity of the country’s industrial sector. Brazilian companies will occupy areas dedicated to research and innovation, energy and infrastructure, IoT, wireless and cloud technologies, supply chain and engineering, robotics and automation. Among the companies in the delegation are members of Brazil Machinery Solutions (BMS), carried out by ABIMAQ (Brazilian Machinery Builders’ Association) and ApexBrasil (Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency). ABIMAQ will also be present at the fair, hosting a stand in Hall 12 and a space in Hall 27.This presence, organized and supported by ApexBrasil, aims to demonstrate to global investors and buyers the maturity of Brazilian industry, characterized by economic dynamism and modernization. “Hannover Messe 2026 is a showcase for Brazilian innovation. We will demonstrate that Brazil is not only an agricultural powerhouse, but also a leader in industrial solutions capable of meeting global demand for efficiency and sustainability,” says Patrícia Gomes, Executive Director of Foreign Markets at ABIMAQ.One of the distinguishing features of this industrial chain is its integration. Unlike countries where each industrial sector is represented by a separate association, Brazil’s machinery and equipment industry operates through a unified structure under ABIMAQ. The association brings together around 40 segments through Sectorial Chambers and Working Groups.Founded in 1937, the association promotes initiatives aimed at driving industrial growth, focusing on innovation, capacity building and business generation, including international trade through BMS, which organizes participation in trade fairs, business matchmaking events and international missions. Brazil’s machinery and equipment industry now sells its products to more than 210 markets worldwide, totaling USD 13.8 billion in exports in 2025. The main destinations are (1) United States, (2) Argentina, (3) Singapore, (4) Mexico, (5) Paraguay, (6) Chile, (7) South Korea, (8) Peru, (9) Germany and (10) Guyana.Portfolio and expectationsAmong the BMS member companies participating in Hannover Messe, some have attended the fair before, but most will exhibit their products for the first time in 2026 as part of their global expansion strategy. The group’s portfolio includes compressed air systems, nitrogen generators, investment casting components in special alloys and computer vision technologies using artificial intelligence to improve production efficiency.“The Brazilian delegation will bring solutions based on AI applied to industry, such as computer vision systems for process optimization, automation and monitoring technologies capable of increasing productivity in real time,” Gomes explains.According to the executive, the profile of the delegation reflects the sector’s maturity as a provider of engineering and technological solutions ready to integrate global supply chains. “Our expectation is to transform the visibility provided by Hannover Messe into real market openings in Europe and Asia, demonstrating that Brazilian technology is ready to integrate further into high-value global ecosystems and is essential for ensuring the profitability demanded by modern industry,” she says.Industry 4.0 Solutions DemonstratorOne of the main attractions of the Brazilian delegation will present Hannover Messe visitors with the history and scope of the country’s technological evolution in advanced manufacturing. Organized by IPDMAQ (Institute for Research and Technological Development of the Machinery and Equipment Industry) and ABIMAQ, the Industry 4.0 Technological Solutions Demonstrator will feature an interactive exhibition guiding visitors through the digital transformation journey of Brazilian industry.Supported by ABDI (Brazilian Agency for Industrial Development) and FINEP (Brazilian Innovation Agency), the space will present a visual timeline highlighting innovations that have made Brazilian industry more sustainable and adaptable. These include system connectivity and integration, the use of artificial intelligence for real-time data analysis, advanced automation, flexible and reconfigurable systems, and solutions focused on sustainability. “Brazilian companies are also leading the shift toward a greener industry, with technologies that improve energy efficiency and contribute to the global circular economy,” concludes João Alfredo Delgado, President of IPDMAQ and Executive Director of Technology at ABIMAQ.ABOUT BRAZIL MACHINERY SOLUTIONSBrazil Machinery Solutions is an export promotion program for Brazilian machinery and equipment, carried out by ABIMAQ (Brazilian Association of Machinery and Equipment Manufacturers) in partnership with ApexBrasil (Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency). The program operates as an international business platform, focused on expanding Brazilian companies’ access to strategic markets and positioning Brazil as a global supplier of capital goods with technology, innovation and industrial competitiveness.ABOUT ABIMAQABIMAQ (Brazilian Machinery Builders Association) represents Brazil’s machinery and equipment industry and works to strengthen the sector through institutional engagement, the promotion of technological innovation and the enhancement of industrial competitiveness. The association supports the international expansion of its member companies and the development of solutions aligned with global market demands.About ApexBrasilThe Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil) works to promote Brazilian products and services abroad and to attract foreign investment to strategic sectors of the Brazilian economy. To achieve these objectives, ApexBrasil carries out a wide range of trade promotion initiatives aimed at boosting exports and enhancing the value of Brazilian products and services overseas. These initiatives include trade and prospecting missions, business matchmaking rounds, support for Brazilian companies’ participation in major international trade fairs, and visits by foreign buyers and opinion leaders to learn about Brazil’s productive structure, among other business platforms designed to strengthen the Brazil brand.The Agency also works in coordination with public and private stakeholders to attract foreign direct investment (FDI) to Brazil, with a focus on sectors that are strategic to enhancing the competitiveness of Brazilian companies and the country’s economy.

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