Johnny Ishmel Henry Releases Success: The Inner Treasures of Life

OTTAWA, CANADA, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Books To Life Marketing proudly presents Success: The Inner Treasures of Life by Johnny Ishmel Henry , a spiritually rich and thought-provoking guide that empowers readers to discover purpose, embrace inner light, and rise into the fullness of their God-given potential.A Book That Touches Hearts, Changes Minds, and Inspires SoulsIn a world filled with shadows between who we are and who we are destined to become, Success: The Inner Treasures of Life offers a timeless message: God has planted within us rare spiritual treasures—wisdom, knowledge, and love—that lead us from uncertainty into purpose.Henry writes with depth and clarity about the “shadow space” separating our divine purpose from our lived reality, and how embracing these spiritual treasures guides us into balance, vision, and success.This powerful book uplifts readers into realms of infinite possibilities as it reveals the rare, hidden treasures residing within the “secret inner self.” By embracing these truths, humanity becomes one—in heart, mind, body, and soul—grounded in the understanding that all true success comes from God.A Proven, Inspiring ResourceSuccess: The Inner Treasures of Life has been used in a psychology course at the University of Southern Mississippi and has been shared in leadership seminars, earning a 5-star rating on Amazon. The author and his team have conducted book signings across major bookstores and colleges, creating what Henry describes as “a whirlwind tour” in 2015.About the Author: Johnny Ishmel HenryThought Leader • Mindset Coach • Mastermind Strategist • Author of 5 Published BooksBorn and raised on a farm in Soso, Mississippi with eight siblings, Johnny Ishmel Henry’s life story is one of perseverance, calling, and unwavering purpose. After graduating from Roosevelt Attendance Center in 1968, he attended Jones Junior College and later transferred to Alcorn State University before being drafted into the U.S. Army.Upon completing his service, Henry returned to his educational pursuits, earning a B.S. in Sociology and completing a year of graduate studies in counseling and psychology at the University of Southern Mississippi.Henry has lived a life of bold vision, running for Justice Court Judge (2011), State Senator of District 42 (2015), and even President of the United States in both the 2020 and 2024 elections under the Let’s Dance America Independent Party.Today, he is a respected thought leader, mindset consultant, and creator of four transformational courses and a character-building app. He is also the founder of myauthenticwear.com and the host of two inspiring podcasts:• Touching Hearts, Changing Minds and Inspiring Souls (Spotify)• Deep Dive America 2025BOOK DETAILSTitle: Success: The Inner Treasures of LifeAuthor: Johnny Ishmel HenryGenre: Self-Help / Personal DevelopmentISBN: 0-595-27839-6Media AppearancesHenry recently shared his insights on The Chris Voss Show, providing strategies for personal growth and success in an engaging interview. Watch it here - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5RaERz673gg Podcasts:• Touching Hearts, Changing Minds and Inspiring Souls — Spotify• Deep Dive America 2025 — (In post-production edits)

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