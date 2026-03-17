The Crownies Launch National Creator Awards Recognizing Excellence in Social Media and Influencer Marketing
Twice-Yearly Awards Program Honors Creators, Students, Agencies, and Digital Content Teams Across the United StatesCAPE CORAL, FL, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Crownies Creator Awards, a new national awards program recognizing excellence in social media, influencer marketing, and digital content creation, officially launched with submissions now open for its inaugural award session.
Designed for the fast-moving creator economy, The Crownies honor standout work from independent creators, influencers, students, agencies, and in-house creative teams producing digital content across platforms, including TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, streaming platforms, and emerging social channels.
Unlike traditional awards programs that operate on an annual cycle, The Crownies run twice each year, allowing creators and digital teams to receive recognition while their work is still actively shaping online conversation and digital culture.
The program accepts submissions ranging from individual videos and social posts to full campaigns, collaborations, and creator partnerships.
Award categories span multiple areas of the creator economy, including:
Creator collaborations and partnerships
Community building and audience growth
Purpose-driven and nonprofit impact
On-camera performance, voice, and live content
Innovation, monetization, and emerging technology
Visual storytelling, editing, and design
Student creator achievement and rising talent
The Crownies will host two award sessions in 2026:
Session I: March 16 – April 30, 2026
Session II: August 14 – September 30, 2026
Winners will be announced at the conclusion of each session and featured in The Crownies Best Of Showcase, an online gallery highlighting creators and campaigns that helped shape digital culture throughout the year.
Submissions for the inaugural session open March 16, 2026.
A full list of categories, eligibility requirements, and entry guidelines is available at www.thecrownies.com.
About The Crownies Creator Awards
The Crownies Creator Awards is a national awards program recognizing excellence in social media, influencer marketing, and digital content creation across the United States. Designed for creators, students, agencies, and in-house teams, the program celebrates standout work across platforms, including TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, streaming platforms, and emerging digital channels. The Crownies operate on a twice-yearly award cycle, recognizing culturally relevant content while it is actively shaping online conversation.
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Kaelyn Kaichi
Echo Marketing Agency
kaelyn@echoagency.com
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