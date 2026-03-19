Flying Squirrel Launches 'March Break Movement Challenge' to Keep Kids Active During School Holidays

COEUR D'ALENE, ID, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Flying Squirrel Sports is inviting families across Canada to keep kids moving this March Break with the launch of the Flying Squirrel March Break Movement Challenge , a seven-day activity guide designed to help children burn energy, build confidence, and enjoy healthy movement during the school holiday.March Break can be exciting for kids, but challenging for parents trying to keep high-energy children engaged throughout the week. The Flying Squirrel March Break Movement Challenge provides families with a flexible, easy-to-follow way to stay active without requiring a rigid schedule.The seven-day challenge includes a mix of fitness activities, skill-building movement, and team-based games that can be completed at home, in community spaces, or at Flying Squirrel trampoline parks Highlights of the challenge include:• Day 1: One-Hour Cardio Goal – Families aim for 60 minutes of movement throughout the day through activities like swimming, walking, or trampoline play.• Day 2: 15,000-Step Adventure Day – Kids turn step tracking into a game with walks through malls, parks, museums, or nature trails.• Day 3: Climbing and Balance Skills – Participants complete 10 climbing attempts and 10 balance crossings to build coordination.• Day 4: 100-Point Team Sport Challenge – Families or groups play team sports, such as basketball, soccer, or dodgeball, while working toward a shared score.• Day 5: Six-Zone Trampoline Challenge – Kids complete activity goals across multiple trampoline park zones, including freestyle jumping, dodgeball, climbing, and balance features.• Day 6: 100 Squat Challenge – Participants complete 100 squats throughout the day, individually or as a family goal.• Day 7: 50 Burpee Challenge – The week wraps up with a fun fitness finisher designed to celebrate effort and movement.While many activities can be done in community spaces like parks, gyms, and recreation centres, Flying Squirrel trampoline parks provide a reliable indoor environment where kids can stay active regardless of the weather.With attractions such as wall-to-wall trampolines, climbing walls, dunk hoops, foam pits, balance beams, rope swings, and dodgeball courts, Flying Squirrel locations allow children to naturally engage in high-energy play that supports both physical activity and coordination.Families are encouraged to adapt the challenge to their own schedules, ages, and energy levels, focusing on consistent movement and fun rather than strict goals.About Flying Squirrel SportsFlying Squirrel Sports is a global entertainment provider with indoor trampoline FUN parks across North America and South America. Known for combining fun, fitness, and family, Flying Squirrel venues feature trampolines, climbing walls, parkour zones, and more — all in a safe and thrilling environment.

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