Lenoss Medical Announces Successful Close of $6 Million Growth Bridge Financing

Funding will accelerate commercial expansion, scale operations, and further strengthen clinical data generation

Seeing doctors go from curious to convert is good, but seeing patients’ benefit is great.” — Thorne Sparkman, Managing Director, Right Hill Ventures

PROVIDENCE, GA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lenoss Medical , a biomedical growth stage company offering the first and only biological solution to the spinal vertebral augmentation market, today announced the successful closing of a $6 million growth bridge financing round, reinforcing strong investor confidence in the company’s commercial progress and long-term growth strategy for its OsteoPearl® platform solution In this financing round, Lenoss Medical welcomed new investors, including Arizona Venture Capital, along with participation from existing investors Xcellerant Ventures, Right Hill Ventures, Highpoint Ventures, Beacon Angels, Magpie Neurosurgical Innovation Venture Fund, and a healthcare-focused family office.The financing close follows a strong commercial quarter for Lenoss Medical, as the company finished the fourth quarter with record sales and year-over-year surgical procedure growth of nearly 150%.“Closing the fourth quarter with record surgeries reflects the growing market validation of our differentiated OsteoPearlsolution,” said Dom Messerli, Chief Executive Officer of Lenoss Medical. “We are encouraged by the continued strong commitment from our existing investors and the confidence demonstrated by new partners joining this round.”“It’s an incredibly exciting time to be part of Lenoss Medical. Seeing doctors go from curious to convert is good, but seeing patients’ benefit is great. We are proud to continue supporting Lenoss Medical as the company advances its commercial strategy and expands adoption of its technology,” said Thorne Sparkman, Managing Director, Right Hill Ventures.“Lenoss Medical has demonstrated meaningful progress in both clinical adoption and commercial execution,” said James Goulka, President & CEO of Arizona Venture Capital. “We are excited to support the company as it continues to scale and make a meaningful difference for patients in need.”With the new funding in place, Lenoss Medical will accelerate execution of its commercial expansion strategy, including the recruitment of additional regional sales leadership, increased investment in clinical data generation, and scaling of operational and marketing capabilities to support continued market adoption.About Lenoss MedicalLenoss Medical, Inc., a Providence, RI-based, private, biomedical company led by a highly experienced team of MedTech professionals, is focused on improving patient care by offering differentiated, biological solutions for physiological repair of skeletal defects. The company's flagship platform, OsteoPearl, is an implant and surgical instrument solution designed to enable physicians to simply place NATURAL bone where MORE bone is needed most.

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