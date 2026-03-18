Flying Squirrel Sports Encourages Families to Keep Kids Moving With 'Spring Break Movement Challenge'

COEUR D'ALENE, ID, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spring break can be a welcome break from school routines, but for many families, it also means finding ways to channel kids’ seemingly endless energy. Flying Squirrel Sports is helping families stay active with a “ Spring Break Movement Challenge ,” a seven-day guide packed with easy, engaging activities designed to keep kids moving throughout the week.Health experts often recommend that children and teens aim for about 60 minutes of physical activity per day, and the challenge offers a fun way to meet that goal through a mix of indoor and outdoor activities families can do in their communities.The weeklong challenge includes activities such as swimming, hiking, climbing, sports, museum exploration, skating, and a high-energy visit to a Flying Squirrel trampoline park 7 Days of Spring Break MovementThe challenge begins with a public pool session, where kids can take on swimming challenges like speed rounds, kickboard laps, and timed treading-water intervals.Day two highlights a visit to Flying Squirrel trampoline parks , where kids can move through freestyle trampoline courts, dodgeball zones, dunk hoops, foam pits, climbing walls, slacklines, and more. Short trampoline sessions provide moderate-to-vigorous cardio activity while helping build balance, coordination, and overall fitness.To keep the excitement going, Flying Squirrel suggests simple mini-challenges during trampoline park visits, including:Start Strong Challenge: One minute each of high jumps, side-to-side jumps, and tuck jumps.Dunk Countdown: Ten dunk attempts per participant.Dodgeball Dash: Fast-paced 3–5 minute rounds on the dodgeball court.Climb and Conquer: Beat your best time on the climbing wall.Balance Boss: Cross a slackline without stepping off.Battle Beam Showdown: See who can stay balanced longest before landing in the foam pit.Other days in the challenge include a family hike or brisk community walk, an indoor climbing gym session, an open gym sports day, an interactive museum or science center visit, and a public ice or roller skating session.Each activity includes optional challenges designed to keep kids engaged, such as distance goals on hikes, timed sports drills, climbing challenges, and step-count goals during museum visits.Movement That Feels Like FunFlying Squirrel Sports encourages families to treat the challenge as a flexible guide rather than a strict schedule. Families can complete all seven days, mix and match activities, or simply choose the options that fit their plans.For families looking for a standout activity during the week, trampoline parks provide an easy way to combine high-energy fun with meaningful physical movement.About Flying Squirrel SportsFlying Squirrel Sports is a global entertainment provider with indoor trampoline FUN parks across North America and South America. Known for combining fun, fitness, and family, Flying Squirrel venues feature trampolines, climbing walls, parkour zones, and more — all in a safe and thrilling environment.

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