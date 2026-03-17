Department of Commerce Announces New American AI Exports Program Phase

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

March 16, 2026

Contact: Office of Public Affairs

publicaffairs@trade.gov

(202) 482-3809

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Department of Commerce today announced further implementation of the American AI Exports Program with a Call for Proposals from U.S. industry-led consortia to export full-stack AI technology packages. Under President Donald J. Trump’s AI Action Plan and export directives, the Department of Commerce is implementing a full-stack AI export package promotion program to advance America’s AI leadership globally.

“America’s continued global leadership in AI depends on our ability to export our AI to allies around the world,” said Under Secretary of Commerce for International Trade William Kimmitt. “We will continue to focus our resources to most effectively implement the President’s export directives and position America’s AI innovators and workers to win globally.”

Beginning April 1, 2026 and for 90 days, industry-led consortia may submit proposals for full-stack AI export packages, including AI optimized computer hardware, data center storage, models, cybersecurity measures, and applications for various sectors.

The call for proposals includes two types of industry-led consortia: pre-set consortium and on-demand consortium. Pre-set consortia demonstrate capability across all layers of the AI technology stack and maintain global offerings ready for deployment on an ongoing basis. These will become the U.S. Government’s offerings to allies and partners around the world. On-demand consortia are formed by industry in response to a specific opportunity identified by the Program and need only cover the stack layers required for the specific deal. These on-demand consortia are formed as “custom-made” options for specific opportunities.

Both pre-set and on-demand consortia are designated through a single selection process: the Secretary of Commerce, in consultation with the Secretary of State, the Secretary of War, the Secretary of Energy, and the Director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy, selects proposals for inclusion in the Program. Once approved, full-stack AI technology can be available to trusted foreign buyers of U.S. technology.

Under the Program, approved consortia may also receive support from across the U.S. Government, including priority for export control license reviews, prioritized access to U.S federal credit programs, government-to-government engagement via direct advocacy, and dedicated interagency coordination.

Full program information and proposal processes will be published in a forthcoming Federal Register notice.

For more information, visit AIexports.gov.



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About the International Trade Administration

The International Trade Administration (ITA) at the U.S. Department of Commerce is the premier U.S. Government resource for American companies competing in the global marketplace. Operating in more than 100 U.S. locations and 80 markets worldwide, ITA promotes trade and investment, assists U.S. businesses and workers to export and expand globally, and ensures fair trade and compliance by enforcing U.S. trade laws and agreements. For more information on ITA, visit www.trade.gov.