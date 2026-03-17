Nonprofit Leaders Use AI to Find Funding at March 31 Summit

Panel at Nonprofit Summit Aspira Logo Sandra Mitchell, Moderating

Panel moderated by KTLA’s Sandra Mitchell will bring together nonprofit, civic and business leaders from across the region.

Nonprofit leaders today are being asked to do more than ever -- raise more money, operate more efficiently and deliver greater impact — often with limited time and resources. Our AI offers solutions” — Eric Knight

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nonprofit leaders, funders and civic partners from across the region will gather on March 31 for a summit exploring how AI to can help overcome funding crisis caused by government cutbacks. With AI’s help finding lapsed former donors, nonprofits are able to continue delivering vital services. The summit is part of a series from Aspira Philanthropy Lab.“Most nonprofits aren’t using AI the way businesses are yet,” said Eric Knight, founder of Aspira Philanthropy Lab. “But one of the most powerful uses is helping organizations reconnect with people who once supported their work. Re-engaging those donors is often far more effective than constantly trying to find new ones.”The gathering brings together nonprofit executives, funders and business leaders from across the region to discuss the financial sustainability of the organizations that deliver many of Southern California’s essential community services – like food, healthcare and public safety services.The event is part of the Aspira Summit Series, exploring how nonprofit organizations can strengthen financial resilience during a time of growing economic uncertainty.The discussion will focus on emerging tools and strategies — including the role of data and artificial intelligence — that can help nonprofit leaders better understand donor behavior, rebuild relationships with supporters and unlock funding opportunities already present within their existing donor communities.KTLA Reporter and Anchor Sandra Mitchell interviews our guests:• Dena Jenson, Director of the Center for Nonprofit Leadership at California Lutheran University• Eric Knight, Founder of Aspira Philanthropy Lab• Luis McArthur, Mayor of Oxnard• Monica White, CEO of Food Share of Ventura CountyThe summit brings together nonprofit executives, funders and business leaders to examine how organizations can strengthen internal systems and improve decision-making during an increasingly complex fundraising environment.“Nonprofit leaders today are being asked to do more than ever. They’re expected to raise more money, operate more efficiently and deliver greater impact — often with limited time and resources. Many organizations are buried under fragmented systems that make it difficult to see clear paths forward," said Knight, adding, “Technology has created enormous amounts of data for nonprofit organizations. But data alone does not create better decisions. When leaders gain clarity about where their opportunities are and where their teams should focus, organizations become far more effective.”Healthy nonprofit organizations are better able to retain talented staff, build strong relationships with donors and deliver consistent services to the communities they serve. But many nonprofit leaders report that the complexity of modern fundraising technology has made it harder to focus on the core work of philanthropy.Additional information and registration is available at www.infodine.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.