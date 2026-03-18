Quote from Dr. Carlos Abraham Silva, MD Top Ibogaine Specialists at New Path Clinic Personalized Addiction Recovery in Tijuana Holistic Addiction Treatment in Rosarito Beach A New Path to Recovery in Mexico

New Path Specialized Clinic in Mexico showcases a medically supervised model for alternative therapies, with 3,700+ patients treated since 2010.

As lawmakers and researchers look to define safe access to alternative therapies, our priority remains demonstrating that rigorous medical supervision is an absolute necessity,” — Dr. Carlos Abraham Silva, MD, Medical Director at New Path

ROSARITO BEACH, MEXICO, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With over a decade of operational experience and more than 3,700 patients treated, New Path’s leadership team demonstrates the clinical infrastructure required as lawmakers explore regulatory pathways for addiction, TBI, and trauma treatments.As U.S. lawmakers expand discussions around research access and regulatory pathways for alternative therapies, national scrutiny is shifting toward the clinicians who have successfully operated in this space long before it entered mainstream policy debates.Among those drawing attention is the leadership team at New Path Specialized Clinic , a medically supervised program operating at the intersection of addiction recovery, trauma-related conditions, and neurological care, including traumatic brain injury (TBI) and early Parkinson’s-related support.In the United States, alternative compounds like ibogaine remain Schedule I controlled substances, largely off-limits outside tightly controlled research settings. However, recent legislative momentum—including Texas’s Senate Bill 2308, which launched a pathway for FDA-facing clinical trials with major state funding, and ongoing regulatory reviews in Colorado—has forced a practical question into focus: Who has the real-world experience to educate policymakers on what responsible, safe access looks like?Unlike many centers that emerged during recent waves of interest, New Path’s leadership has been immersed in this work for more than a decade, offering an established medical model rather than a conventional "retreat" approach.A Foundation of Medical AccountabilityNew Path’s medical leadership centers on Carlos Abraham Silva, MD , an Internal Medicine Specialist who has worked with alternative therapies like ibogaine since 2010. Operating alongside Dr. Silva is Paula Cabrera, MD, establishing a stabilizing, decade-long clinical partnership. Together, they have treated over 3,700 patients, managing higher-complexity cases where addiction histories frequently overlap with Complex PTSD (C-PTSD) and other mental health conditions.To address the uneven standards frequently criticized in the alternative treatment field, Dr. Silva and his team emphasize a rigorous medical framework built around comprehensive evaluation, continuous cardiac and vital monitoring, and ACLS-certified emergency response protocols.“As lawmakers and researchers look to define safe access to alternative therapies, our priority remains demonstrating that rigorous medical supervision is an absolute necessity,” says Carlos Abraham Silva, MD, Medical Director at New Path Specialized Clinic. “For over a decade, we have built a clinical infrastructure that prioritizes comprehensive screening, evidence-based safety protocols, and structured psychological integration. If the future of alternative treatment is to be legitimate and sustainable, it must be rooted in clinical discipline and patient safety, not just transformation narratives.”Trauma-Informed Psychology and Whole-Person CareWhile medical safety anchors the clinic, New Path recognizes that pharmacological experiences can be destabilizing without robust psychological frameworks. Adria Luy, M.A., a core psychologist on the team, emphasizes trauma-informed care and integration as central safeguards rather than optional add-ons. Luy’s clinical vocabulary—focusing on “tools,” “support,” and “integration”—aligns closely with the conservative standards policymakers are seeking for research and oversight.Bridging the medical and psychological disciplines is G. Armando Camacho, M.A., a founder and central leader at New Path. Camacho’s integrative approach aligns physicians, psychologists, and nursing staff around a shared structure built for complex patient presentations.Driven by the personal loss of his father to an overdose, Camacho approaches addiction as both a patient crisis and a family trauma. Furthermore, Camacho has helped initiate early-stage collaborative work with Dr. Silva around Parkinson’s support, reflecting the broadening scope of state-funded trials.Shaping the Future of Policy and PracticeAs the political coalition supporting research expands—driven heavily by bipartisan concerns for veterans suffering from PTSD and brain trauma—the standard of care is becoming the primary story.Programs like New Path Specialized Clinic position themselves as vital case studies. Their wager is that the future of alternative treatment will be decided bywhether programs can demonstrate disciplined screening, active medical supervision, and long-term aftercare.For researchers grappling with how these treatments might be regulated rather than sensationalized, New Path offers a rare model of institutional credibility and restraint—a track record built over time, ready to inform a healthcare system shifting toward medicinal, whole-person approaches.About New Path Specialized ClinicNew Path Specialized Clinic is a clinician-led, medically supervised alternative treatment program based in Rosarito Beach, Mexico. Serving an international patient base, the clinic specializes in addiction recovery support , trauma-informed care, and neurological support through a rigorous medical and psychological integration model.

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