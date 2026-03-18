Researcher Dr. Varadala Sridhar Invents 5G and Satellite Communication Security

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The next generation of satellite communications is bound to gain more security as the world rapidly becomes a global network of satellites and cybersecurity threats change rapidly. Researcher and IEEE Senior Member Dr. Varadala Sridhar has come up with a new framework that will help enhance the security of next-generation satellite communications.His latest study, titled A Blockchain-Enabled Decentralized Zero-Trust Architecture for Anomaly Detection in Satellite Networks via Post-Quantum Cryptography and Federated Learning, presents a decentralized method of satellite network security. The framework was developed together with researchers at the University of Nevada, Reno, and incorporates blockchain technology, zero-trust architecture, post-quantum cryptography, and federated learning into a single security framework.The innovation addresses major constraints of conventional satellite systems that utilize a centralized architecture, which can introduce vulnerabilities and single points of failure. Conversely, this model allows satellite nodes to maintain a continuous check on trust and perform real-time anomaly detection. It operates without the need for centralization and enhances resilience in distributed environments.One of the main topics of the study is the preparation of satellite communication systems against the threats of the new quantum era. The framework protects networks by using post-quantum cryptographic techniques to secure them in the future against the threat of quantum computing. Additionally, federated learning enables satellites to detect abnormal behavior collectively without disclosing sensitive information, improving both privacy and operational efficiency.The outcomes of the simulation suggest that the model has a high degree of accuracy, low latency, and enhanced resistance to cyberattacks in situations that imitate real-world satellite systems. These results show that it can be scaled to provide security for large satellite constellations and mission-critical communication infrastructure.In addition to its technical input, the study reflects a more general move toward decentralized and intelligent security systems in space-based environments. The growing complexity of satellite networks encourages the creation of a more secure, flexible, and reliable communication infrastructure that can be used globally.Dr. Sridhar continues to develop 5G technologies, AI-based network optimization, and satellite communication security. His work has gained popularity and can be found on Google Scholar and ResearchGate This research is a breakthrough in the creation of secure, smart, and scalable satellite communication systems. The application of these technologies spans defense, global connectivity, environmental surveillance, and next-generation digital infrastructure.

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