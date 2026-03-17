Friends of Commerce Launches 'Friends of AI' and Expands Into AI Enterprise Consulting

Friends of Commerce launches Friends of AI, a new division delivering secure, flexible, and ROI-driven AI consulting for enterprise organizations.

AI isn’t about tools - it’s about architectural strategy. Friends of AI was created to help helps organizations deploy secure and flexible AI systems that deliver real, measurable results.” — RJ Stephens, Co-Founder & CEO of Friends of Commerce

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Friends of Commerce (FoC), a B2B eCommerce consultancy, today announced the launch of Friends of AI , a new division dedicated to AI Enterprise Consulting.Friends of AI (FoCAI) expands the Friends of Commerce portfolio by providing strategic AI consulting designed to help organizations apply artificial intelligence across internal operations, automation initiatives, and customer engagement workflows. The new entity focuses on secure, agentic AI systems embedded within operational workflows governed by a flexible orchestration architecture - ensuring control, adaptability, and measurable business impact.“As AI adoption accelerates, enterprise organizations need more than tools. They need architectural strategy,” said RJ Stephens, CEO and Co-Founder at Friends of Commerce. “Friends of AI was created to design AI ecosystems that deliver measurable results, a positive ROI, maximize efficiency and customer value while avoiding single-model lock-in and other long-term commercial risks.”Enterprise AI Built for Flexibility and Operational ControlFriends of AI addresses the challenge of rapidly changing AI models, pricing structures, and capabilities through and AI orchestration layer that enables enterprises to:> Deploy multiple AI models based on task-specific strengths> Adapt quickly as newer, more capable models emerge> Mitigate vendor lock-in and unfavorable commercial changes> Preserve long-term ROI without rebuilding core systemsStrategies are built with governance, role-based controls, and data protection at the forefront - ensuring compliance and accountability across complex enterprise environments.Disciplined Execution Across the “Friends” EnterpriseThe launch of Friends of AI is supported by the same transparent delivery model, structured discovery process, and long-term partnership mindset that Friends of Commerce clients have come to know and love. This includes a continuous focus on:> Internal operational efficiency> Automation of repetitive and rules-based workflows> Cost optimization initiatives> Revenue acceleration strategies> Customer engagement and interaction enhancementsAbout Friends of AIFriends of AI is an AI Enterprise Consulting firm focused on orchestration-first AI architecture. The company helps organizations design flexible, multi-model AI ecosystems that adapt to rapid technological change while protecting ROI and operational continuity. Friends of AI operates under the Friends of Commerce umbrella.About Friends of CommerceFriends of Commerce is a B2B eCommerce and digital transformation consultancy based in San Diego, California. Since 2019, the firm has focused on upper mid-market B2B and DTC companies embarking on digital transformation for the first time or transitioning from legacy systems. Friends of Commerce delivers B2B eCommerce strategy and implementation in order to improve customer experience, operational efficiencies, and drive significant revenue growth.

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