Bloomingdale School of Music Announces Patrice Jean as Board President; Honoring of Outgoing President Ken Michaels

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Bloomingdale School of Music Announces Patrice Jean as Board President; Honoring the Multi-Generational Legacy of Outgoing President Ken Michaels

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Bloomingdale School of Music (Bloomingdale) enters a new era of leadership this spring as Patrice Jean, a Partner at Hughes Hubbard & Reed LLP and a dedicated Bloomingdale parent and board member since 2019, steps into the role of Board President. She succeeds Ken Michaels, whose tenure concludes a remarkable 50-year arc that began as a student at the school.The transition will be a focal point of the school’s upcoming Spring Benefit: Carry It Forward, taking place on Wednesday, March 25, 2026, at the W83 Community Center. The event celebrates Bloomingdale’s six-decade legacy while looking toward a future of expanded access and student leadership."I am so excited to have Patrice Jean lead our board. She has been such a dedicated board member and a support to me since day one," said Erika Atkins, Executive Director. "Her love for Bloomingdale radiates. I know she will bring a tremendous visionary and collaborative spirit to this role, building on the incredible foundation Ken has provided for the school."A Legacy of ServiceKen Michaels’ history with Bloomingdale is a testament to the school’s lasting impact on New York families. First introduced to the school by his parents in the 1970s as a young clarinet student, Ken eventually saw his own children become Bloomingdale students before joining the board in 2012. Since becoming President in 2014, he has championed the school's mission of accessibility, leading the institution through significant growth and infrastructure improvements. To honor this extraordinary service, the board has named him President Emeritus, ensuring his family’s legacy of support continues to guide the school’s future."Bloomingdale has been a musical home for three generations of my family. I'm proud to continue serving the Bloomingdale community in my new role, and am thrilled that Patrice will be serving as Board President." - Ken MichaelsThe Next ChapterStepping into the presidency, Patrice Jean brings a similar deep-seated connection to the Upper West Side community. For over a decade, Patrice has been a fixture at the school as her children progressed through its programs. Her appointment marks a commitment to maintaining the "second home" environment that defined her own family's experience. Patrice is joined in this new leadership phase by Andrea Gural, another longtime Bloomingdale parent, who will serve as Vice President alongside longtime Vice President Bradley Kulman."I feel so honored to take Bloomingdale School of Music into its next chapter of working with our exceptional and dedicated faculty, administrators, and board members to fulfill the schools mission to provide access to quality music education to as many lives as we can. Music is a common language that connects us all. I believe we have to do all that we can to make it accessible to everyone." - Patrice JeanFounded in 1964, BSM serves nearly 750 students weekly on the Upper West Side. Committed to inclusivity, BSM ensures that access to music is never limited by financial circumstances. Learn more at www.bsmny.org

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