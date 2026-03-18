Charter Oak State College School of Education offers April Open House (via Zoom)

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Online Undergraduate, Graduate, and Certificate Programs for Early Childhood Education Professionals

NEW BRITAIN, CT, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Charter Oak State College www.CharterOak.edu/SOE ) offers a virtual Open House Wednesday, April 15, 2026, 6:00 PM ET via Zoom for prospective students interested in ONLINE Early Childhood Education degrees and certificates. The College’s School of Education will cover associate, bachelor’s, and master’s degree programs as well as Certificates. Admissions and Program Directors will lead discussions about these flexible, online programs designed for those interested in teaching young children. Attendees apply free.Degrees covered include Early Childhood Education, Child Studies, Paraprofessional Studies. Certificates covered include Child Development Associate Training Certificate Program (CDA-T), Speech and Language Pathology Assistant Certificate Program (SLPA), and Alternate Route to Teacher Certification (ARC), Connecticut’s only hybrid birth-to-five teaching certificate for bachelor’s degree holders in any field. A new Master of Science in Curriculum and Instruction will also be covered.Event Date – Wednesday, April 15, 2026, at 6:00 PM ETCharter Oak State College ( www.CharterOak.edu ) is Connecticut’s public online college, offering associate and bachelor’s degrees in high-demand fields including Business, Healthcare, Technology, Nursing, Social Work, Education, and Public Safety. The College offers master’s degrees in Organizational Leadership, Health Data Analytics, Healthcare Administration, and Curriculum and Instruction. Charter Oak is accredited by the New England Commission of Higher Education and governed by Connecticut’s Board of Regents for Higher Education. The College was named one of America’s Top Colleges by Forbes in 2026.

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