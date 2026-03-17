Strong Start to 2026 for New Hampshire’s Schilling Beer Co. as National Rankings and Industry Recognition Continue

Aerial view of Schilling Beer Co. in Littleton, New Hampshire (photo credit: Shaun Terhune)

USA Today ranking and global beer platform accolades highlight Littleton brewery’s focus on European-style lagers and hospitality

We love what we do and look to build upon this success. The recognition by our customers is both humbling and inspiring - a testament to the hard work put in by each member of our production team.” — Justin Slotnick, Head Brewer

LITTLETON, NH, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Schilling Beer Co. has begun 2026 with national recognition, including a Top 10 ranking on USA Today’s “10Best” list of brewpubs, as well as continued recognition from global beer rating platform Untappd.Nestled in the northwest corner of the White Mountains, the town of Littleton, New Hampshire—home to fewer than 7,000 residents—is known for its historic Main Street and as a four-season destination for outdoor enthusiasts. It is also home to Schilling Beer Co.Founded in 2013 by three brothers and their best friend, Schilling Beer Co. has built its reputation by focusing on European-style beers—particularly lagers—in a craft beer landscape long dominated by hazy ales. The brewery operates a three-building campus just off Main Street along the Ammonoosuc River.March began with Schilling earning a new spot on USA Today’s 2026 “10Best” list of brewpubs . The annual ranking begins with a panel of national food and beverage experts who nominate candidates. Winners are then selected through a nationwide public vote.This year, Schilling placed ninth overall. The result secured its position as one of the publication’s Top 10 brewpubs in the United States.One year earlier, USA Today recognized Littleton as having one of the country’s top-10 “Small Town Beer Scenes.” That recognition contributed to broader national awareness of the town’s growing beer culture.Schilling Co-Founder and CEO Jeff Cozzens described the recognition as particularly meaningful given the company’s emphasis on hospitality and guest experience.“We founded Schilling on a river in the mountains in a restored 18th-century mill building because we believe that a sense of place and overall experience are crucial to creating memorable beer moments,” Cozzens said. “Great beer—especially lagers—tastes even better when paired with friends and terrific food in one-of-a-kind settings. Our team has worked diligently to bring those elements together.”The brewery operates along the Ammonoosuc River in downtown Littleton. Its campus includes three historic mill buildings: one housing brewing operations, a taproom featuring a wood-fired pizza kitchen, and the Mill Street Kitchen restaurant, which serves beer-friendly food designed to pair with Schilling beers and house cocktails.Beyond the work of the brewery’s production team, Cozzens credited the business’s hospitality and culinary teams for their role in earning the recognition.“General Manager Regan Perri, Assistant GM Sarah Lemay, and Chef Bryan Hickey and their teams excel at delivering world class hospitality and culinary experiences to our visitors each and every day. It’s all about teamwork, and they’re executing at a very high level. Their dedication to serving our award winning beers and pairing them with fresh beer-friendly foods to create an authentic experience is unmatched."March also brought additional accolades. Untappd—the world’s largest online beer rating platform—ranked Schilling tied for fourth nationally in total medals won.Five Schilling beers ranked No. 1 in the United States in their respective styles. Ten beers appeared in Untappd’s “Top Ranked Beers in the United States.” Globally, Schilling placed seventh in total medals earned.The results showcase the brewery’s continued, passionate focus on honing its continental European-style beers.Co-founder John Lenzini, the company’s founding brewer, said the recognition reflects the production team’s commitment to improving each batch.“(Head Brewer) Justin Slotnick and his team work diligently to improve our beers; their commitment to quality really is tireless. They’re also dedicated to sourcing the best ingredients from farms in not only our region, but also in Europe—consistently and humbly doing the work it takes to be recognized in this industry,” Lenzini said. “I’m extremely proud of that crew.”Schilling has also received continued recognition from Untappd over multiple years, including being named among the platform’s top U.S. breweries based on its medal count and first-place beers.However, Cozzens said recognition is not what defines the brewery’s work.“We started Schilling because we wanted to capture a version of the brewing and drinking culture that we experienced in Europe—both in terms of the quality of the lagers themselves, as well as the hospitality that accompanies the service and enjoyment of these beers—and bring that to the American craft scene. So, while awards are wonderful—and our team is very deserving—we’re dedicated to these styles and methods because we’re very passionate about sharing a perfect pour of a German-style Helles or a Czech-style pilsner with our guests in a unique setting.”Looking ahead, Slotnick said Schilling plans to continue balancing innovation with tradition.“We love what we do and look to build upon this success. The recognition by our customers is both humbling and inspiring—a testament to the hard work put in by each member of our production team,” Slotnick said. “We have some fun ideas for the future, stay tuned!”The brewery’s riverside setting and beer gardens contribute to the guest experience. Visitors gather on the outdoor deck overlooking the river and inside the restored mill spaces that house the taproom. Picnic tables, huts, and fire pits line the beer gardens, and live music is a regular summertime feature.Food service also plays a central role in the Schilling experience. The kitchen focuses on dishes designed to pair with various lager styles. Ingredients include cheeses from Jasper Hill Farm, as well as locally sourced meats and seasonal produce.The approach reflects the founders’ long-standing belief that beer is best enjoyed with meals, conversation, and time spent together. In Germany, this concept is often described as “Gemütlichkeit,” which refers to warmth and social connection around food and drink.For Schilling Beer Co., recognition from national rankings and consumer platforms provides validation but does not change the brewery’s direction.“We live and breathe European-style beers; we also love the hospitality and great food that should ideally accompany them. We’re always seeking to improve upon each of these facets of our business,” Cozzens said.At Schilling Beer Co., the glass is clearly half full.

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