City of Decatur Introduces 'Decatur Direct' a New AI Chatbot Powered by Ordinal Connect

Government AI chatbot improves public access to city services while reducing the call and email load on City staff.

Our goal is simple, make it easier for residents to get answers and interact with their city government.” — Mayor Dan Rickord

DECATUR, IN, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The City of Decatur today announced the launch of Decatur Direct, a new AI assistant available on the City’s official website . Designed to make it easier for residents to navigate city information, Decatur Direct offers around-the-clock access to answers about the city.Whether residents have questions about permits, utility billing, trash collection schedules or upcoming community events, Decatur Direct allows users to type questions in plain language and receive responses based on the City’s official documents and website content.“We are committed to improving how residents interact with their local government,” said Dan Rickord, mayor of Decatur. “Decatur Direct is another step forward in providing convenient, modern access to information while maintaining the accuracy and transparency our community expects.”A Local Name, Built on Trusted TechnologyThe City chose the name Decatur Direct to reflect its goal of providing direct, straightforward access to city information. The assistant is powered by Ordinal Connect , a technology platform developed specifically for local governments.Ordinal Connect serves as the AI engine behind Decatur Direct, training the assistant on the City’s approved documents and public materials. Unlike general-purpose AI tools, it does not generate answers from the open internet. Instead, each response is grounded in Decatur’s official content and provides links to the relevant source pages.“Cities need tools that are both innovative and responsible,” said Jacon Herrington, CEO at Ordinal. “We’re proud to support Decatur with technology built specifically for municipal use, ensuring residents receive reliable information in the moment.”Supporting Residents and StaffIn addition to improving public access, Decatur Direct is expected to help reduce repetitive calls and email inquiries, allowing City staff to dedicate more time to complex requests and in-person service.Key features of Decatur Direct include:- 24/7 availability on the City’s website- Plain-language search for city services and regulations- Direct links to official City pages and documents- Responses based exclusively on City-approved informationCity officials emphasized that Decatur Direct complements — not replaces — traditional customer service channels. Residents may still contact City Hall or individual departments for assistance.“Our goal is simple,” Rickord said. “Make it easier for residents to get answers and interact with their city government.”Residents can access Decatur Direct by visiting the City’s official website at https://www.cityofdecatur.in.gov/ ###About the City of DecaturThe City of Decatur, located in Adams County, Indiana, is a growing community known for its strong manufacturing heritage, civic pride and family-oriented neighborhoods. City leadership is focused on thoughtful development, infrastructure improvements and modern service delivery that supports residents and local businesses alike.About OrdinalOrdinal is a technology company focused on helping local governments modernize access to information. Its platform enables cities to securely implement a range of government AI knowledge tools, giving both staff and residents faster access to trusted answers and driving efficiency across City Hall.Media Contacts:City of DecaturJamie GephartCommunity CoordinatorJgephart@cityofdecatur.in.gov260-724-7171

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