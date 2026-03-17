Crown Wealth Strategies Welcomes Patrick Williams as Financial Professional

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PatrickWilliamNewHire

His role supporting group benefits allows us to continue expanding the ways we serve employers, employees, and families throughout our community.”
— Lizzie Dipp Metzger
EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crown Wealth Strategies is pleased to announce the addition of Patrick Williams as a Financial Professional, where he will support the firm’s efforts in serving small business owners, professionals, and families through protection-focused planning and group benefits solutions.

In his role at Crown Wealth Strategies, Patrick will work closely with business owners and their employees to help implement and service group benefits offerings, including employee protection strategies designed to support workplace financial well-being. He will also assist individuals and families in understanding insurance-based solutions aligned with their long-term goals.

Patrick brings a strong background in relationship management and client service to the firm. Born and raised in El Paso, he graduated from the University of Texas at El Paso with a bachelor’s degree in Marketing and Business Administration. He spent 14 years in advertising sales and management with KFOX14, CBS4, and KUSA in Denver, Colorado, where he developed extensive experience working with business owners and leading client-facing initiatives.

Patrick began his career in the financial services industry in 2021 and currently holds his Life and Health insurance license, along with the SIE, FINRA Series 6, and Series 63 licenses. His experience allows him to support Crown Wealth Strategies’ group benefits and protection planning efforts with a business-minded and service-driven approach.

Outside of work, Patrick is actively involved in community events and local organizations. He values time spent with his wife and son and enjoys cooking and grilling, golfing, and staying active with his family.

“Patrick’s experience working with business owners and his dedication to service make him a strong addition to our team,” said Lizzie Dipp Metzger, Founder of Crown Wealth Strategies. “His role supporting group benefits allows us to continue expanding the ways we serve employers, employees, and families throughout our community.”

Crown Wealth Strategies remains committed to growing a team of professionals who share the firm’s values of education, service, and relationship-driven planning.

About Crown Wealth Strategies

Founded by Lizzie Dipp Metzger, CFP®, AEP®, MSFS, Crown Wealth Strategies is a nationally recognized, El Paso-based financial planning practice dedicated to helping affluent families, professionals, and business owners integrate wealth with purpose. Through its signature Crown Align™ model and SAVE Program (Service, Accountability, Value, Education), Crown delivers fully integrated advisory services with concierge-level attention, combining the best of personalized planning and transparent technology.

Crown Wealth Strategies is independently owned and operated from New York Life Insurance Company and its affiliates. Elizabeth Dipp Metzger is a Registered Representative with NYLIFE Securities LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC, a Licensed Insurance Agency and an affiliate of New York Life Insurance Company. She also is a Financial Advisor offering investment advisory services through Eagle Strategies LLC, a Registered Investment Adviser and a New York Life Company. Crown Wealth Strategies is independently owned and operated from Eagle Strategies LLC and its affiliates. 303 N. Oregon Street, Suite 1100, El Paso, TX 79901 | www.crownws.com

Paulette Acosta Hayen
Crown Wealth Strategies
+1 915-613-4300
email us here

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Paulette Acosta Hayen
Crown Wealth Strategies
+1 915-613-4300
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Crown Wealth Strategies
P.O. Box 13325
El Paso, Texas, 79913
United States
+1 915-613-4300
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About

Elizabeth Dipp Metzger is the Founder and President of Crown Wealth Strategies, a comprehensive wealth strategies firm in El Paso, TX, which serves clients nationwide. As a Financial Advisor, Lizzie provides clients with an integrated retirement and insurance strategy focused on maximizing value over the course of their lifetime. Her primary focus is working with physicians, professionals, and business owners in the affluent market and she’s proud to provide holistic strategies for retirement, college funding, business planning, and wealth accumulation. Elizabeth Dipp Metzger is a Financial Advisor offering investment advisory services through Eagle Strategies LLC, a Registered Investment Advisor. Crown Wealth Strategies is independently owned and operated from Eagle Strategies LLC and its affiliates.

Crown Wealth Strategies

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