Brenda O’Brien Team – Long Realty Named Best Real Estate Agent in Oro Valley for 2026

ORO VALLEY, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Brenda O’Brien Team – Long Realty has been recognized as the Best Real Estate Agent in Oro Valley for 2026 by BusinessRate, a national organization that evaluates businesses based on verified customer feedback and performance metrics.This prestigious recognition is part of the BusinessRate “Best of 2026” Awards, which highlight top-performing local businesses that demonstrate excellence in customer satisfaction, reputation, and service quality. Winners are selected based on verified data from Google Reviews and advanced performance analytics.According to the official award notification, the Brenda O’Brien Team, Realtors in Oro Valley, AZ , earned this honor through authentic client feedback and consistently high service ratings without application or nomination.“This recognition means so much because it reflects the real experiences of our clients,” said Brenda O’Brien, Associate Broker and team leader. “We are deeply grateful to the buyers and sellers who trust us with one of the most important decisions of their lives. Our mission has always been to provide exceptional service, and this award reinforces that commitment.”BusinessRate’s evaluation process combines review data, customer sentiment, and overall performance indicators to identify businesses that stand out in competitive markets. The award places the Brenda O’Brien Team, listing & selling agents in Oro Valley, AZ , among the top real estate professionals in the Oro Valley area.With a strong focus on client relationships, market expertise, and results-driven strategies, the Brenda O’Brien Team continues to be a trusted resource for home buyers and sellers throughout Southern Arizona.About Brenda O’Brien Team – Long RealtyThe Brenda O’Brien Team is a leading real estate group based in Oro Valley, Arizona, specializing in residential home sales, relocation, and investment properties. Known for personalized service and deep local knowledge, the team is committed to delivering outstanding results and a seamless client experience.About BusinessRateBusinessRate provides data-driven rankings and recognition for local businesses across the United States. Using verified review data and advanced analytics, BusinessRate identifies top performers in customer satisfaction, reputation, and service excellence.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.