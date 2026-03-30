Business Awards UK Announces the Winners and Finalists of the 2026 Recruitment Awards

DONCASTER, UNITED KINGDOM, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Business Awards UK is pleased to announce the winners and finalists of the 2026 Recruitment Awards , recognising agencies, support specialists, and leaders whose work reflects the importance of trust, sector knowledge, people-first service, and strong operational delivery across the recruitment profession. These awards celebrate organisations that are helping clients and candidates navigate an increasingly complex hiring landscape with professionalism, adaptability, and care.The 2026 Recruitment Awards highlight businesses that are delivering meaningful outcomes through specialist expertise, long-term relationships, innovation in service delivery, and a clear commitment to both client and candidate experience.Business Awards UK 2026 Recruitment Awards Winners• Gerrard White Consulting – Best Specialist Recruitment Agency• Sammons Recruitment Group – Best Client Support• Trevose Partners – Best Permanent Role Recruitment Agency• Combined Support Services – Best for Professional Services Roles• Recruitment Angel – Best Recruitment Support Service• Oliver Parks – Innovation in Recruitment• JBAndrews – Best Company to Work For• Aspire – Best for Hybrid or Remote Roles• The Staffing People Ltd – Start-Up Recruitment Agency of the Year• Talented People – Leadership AwardBusiness Awards UK 2026 Recruitment Awards Finalists• GKR International – Best Specialist Recruitment Agency• Talent Locker – Best Client Support• Sammons Recruitment Group – Best Recruitment Support Service• Combined Support Services – Best Permanent Role Recruitment Agency• Oliver Parks – Leadership Award• Aspire – Innovation in Recruitment• Talented People – Best Company to Work For• Committed Support – Start-Up Recruitment Agency of the YearRecognising Professionalism, Partnership and Progress Across RecruitmentThe achievements recognised in the 2026 Recruitment Awards reflect a sector where success depends on far more than filling vacancies. This year’s winners include organisations demonstrating deep specialism in regulated and high-stakes markets, consultative support models that strengthen client confidence, and recruitment services built around long-term outcomes rather than short-term transactions. Across the sector, these businesses show how strong hiring results are often rooted in credibility, consistency, and a clear understanding of the environments in which clients operate.The awards also recognise the operational strength behind successful recruitment businesses. This includes investment in compliance, workforce planning, structured delivery, sector-specific knowledge, and support functions that allow agencies to scale effectively without losing quality. Among the recognised organisations are businesses that have built flexible support services for recruiters, created innovative approaches to candidate and client engagement, and responded to changing labour market needs with practical, well-executed solutions.The 2026 Recruitment Awards further highlight the leadership, resilience, and culture required to build trusted recruitment brands. From firms established in response to redundancy and market uncertainty, to teams focused on accountability, progression, and strong internal culture, the achievements recognised this year reflect organisations that are growing with purpose and maintaining high standards as they do so. Business Awards UK congratulates all winners and finalists for their contribution to the strength, professionalism, and continued development of the UK recruitment sector.

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