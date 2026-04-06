Synetic Technologies Launches Device Depot: The 24/7 Portal Transforming IT Asset Lifecycle Management

Every IT leader I talk to says the same thing,they have to do more with less. Teams are sending constant reminder emails to employees to return laptops while rolling out AI and making IT improvements.” — Todd Leach, CCO

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Synetic Technologies, a leader in IT Asset Management (ITAM) and IT Asset Disposition (ITAD), today announced the launch of Device Depot , a comprehensive 24/7 portal designed to eliminate the hidden logistics costs that drain IT departments. The platform addresses a critical challenge: IT teams have become de facto shipping companies, spending valuable time and resources coordinating device deployments, repairs, and reclamations instead of focusing on strategic initiatives.When Did IT Become a Shipping Department?Research shows that organizations with 1,500-5,000 employees typically spend $73,000 annually on hidden logistics costs associated with device lifecycle management. IT professionals, hired for their technical expertise, now spend significant hours tracking shipments, coordinating device swaps, managing loaner pools, and handling end-of-life asset disposition."Every IT leader I talk to says the same thing, they have to do more with less. Teams are sending constant reminder emails to employees to return laptops while rolling out AI and making IT improvements," said Todd Leach, Chief Commercial Officer at Synetic Technologies. "Device Depot eliminates this burden entirely. Our clients get their IT teams back to do what they do best, strategic technology work, while we handle all the logistics 24/7."From Friction to Flow: Complete Asset Lifecycle VisibilityDevice Depot provides complete visibility and control over the entire IT asset lifecycle through an intuitive, always-accessible portal.Key capabilities include:White-Glove Device Deployment: Submit deployment tickets in 60 seconds. Synetic's team handles configuration, shipping, and delivery coordination, including direct-to-employee shipping for distributed workforces.Real-Time Repair Depot with Loaner Management: Track repairs in real-time while loaner devices keep employees productive. No more IT staff managing device swaps or maintaining loaner inventory.Coordinated Device Reclamation: Streamlined end-of-life asset collection with complete chain-of-custody documentation and data security certification.Comprehensive Dashboard: Complete asset visibility across the entire fleet with status tracking, warranty information, and lifecycle analytics.ITAD Revenue as a Cost-Recovery EngineUnlike competitors who position ITAD as a "no-cost" service while retaining all asset value, Synetic's transparent revenue-sharing model turns end-of-life assets into a funding source for depot services. Organizations receive detailed, by-device reconciliation reports showing exactly what each asset generated, transforming what competitors treat as a cost center into revenue that offsets or eliminates depot service expenses."The economics are compelling," added Leach. "Many organizations find their ITAD proceeds substantially offset their depot costs, making the entire lifecycle service essentially self-funding. That's impossible with vendors who keep all the asset value for themselves."Designed for Mid-Market and Enterprise IT LeadersDevice Depot is purpose-built for organizations with 1,000-5,000 employees across financial services, healthcare, banking, technology, and professional services sectors. It's particularly valuable for distributed workforces where traditional on-site support models break down and logistics complexity multiplies.Availability and Next StepsDevice Depot is available immediately. Organizations interested in learning more can schedule a live portal demonstration at https://synetictechnologies.com/depot-services or contact the Synetic sales team directly.About Synetic TechnologiesSynetic Technologies is a Kansas City-based leader in IT Asset Management (ITAM) and IT Asset Disposition (ITAD), providing comprehensive asset lifecycle solutions for mid-market and enterprise organizations. With a commitment to transparency, data security, and maximizing client asset value, Synetic helps IT departments reclaim strategic focus while turning end-of-life assets into revenue. For more information, visit www.synetic.com

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