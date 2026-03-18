Xcellimark Launches HubSpot Interactive Map to Enhance Location Discovery on HubSpot Websites

HubSpot Interactive Location Map

New interactive location map module available in the HubSpot Marketplace helps businesses showcase multiple locations and improve website engagement.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Xcellimark, a Certified HubSpot Platinum Solutions Partner and digital marketing agency, announced the launch of its HubSpot Interactive Location Map . This powerful website module is designed to help businesses present multiple locations through an engaging, customizable, and fully responsive map experience. The module is now available in the HubSpot Marketplace.The HubSpot Interactive Location Map transforms traditional static location pages into an interactive experience that helps visitors easily explore offices, retail stores, service areas, or regional locations. Designed specifically for HubSpot websites, the module provides businesses with a flexible way to visually display location information while improving user navigation and engagement.Many websites rely on simple address listings or basic maps that offer limited functionality. Xcellimark’s HubSpot Interactive Location Map lets visitors visually explore locations, filter results, and quickly find the information most relevant to them. These functionalities create a more intuitive website experience and help guide visitors toward the right location or contact point.The module includes a range of features designed to support both usability and customization.Key capabilities of the HubSpot Interactive Location Map include:• Multiple layout options, including full-width maps, side panels, and floating location cards• Mapbox integration providing high-quality map tiles and smooth navigation• Customizable location cards that highlight addresses, services, and key information• Fully responsive design optimized for desktop, tablet, and mobile devices• Advanced design controls allowing customization of colors, fonts, borders, and styling• Enhanced visitor navigation that makes it easier to find the right location quickly“The HubSpot Interactive Location Map was created to solve a common challenge we see across many business websites,” said Scott Lambert, Co-Founder and President of Xcellimark. “Most location pages are static and do little to guide visitors. This module allows companies to present their locations in a more visual and interactive way that improves the user experience and supports lead generation.”The module is particularly valuable for organizations with multiple offices, retail locations, franchises, or regional service areas. By transforming location pages into a more engaging and intuitive interface, businesses can make it easier for visitors to connect with the right office or team.Because the module was developed specifically for the HubSpot platform, it integrates seamlessly into HubSpot Content Hub websites. Businesses can easily add the interactive map to existing pages without requiring custom development or complex integrations.Xcellimark developed the HubSpot Interactive Location Map as part of its ongoing commitment to helping organizations maximize the capabilities of the HubSpot platform. As a long-time HubSpot partner , the agency continues to deliver solutions that enhance website performance, improve user engagement, and support business growth.Businesses interested in learning more about the HubSpot Interactive Location Map can visit this link About XcellimarkXcellimark is a digital marketing agency based in Orlando, Florida, specializing in inbound marketing, sales enablement, and HubSpot solutions. Celebrating 25 years in business, the company has earned 19 industry awards for excellence in digital marketing, web design, and growth strategy. Xcellimark has also maintained an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau for the past 17 years, reflecting its long-standing commitment to integrity and client success. As a Certified Platinum HubSpot Solutions Partner, Certified HubSpot Trainer, and leader of a HubSpot User Group, Xcellimark helps organizations maximize the value of the HubSpot platform to drive measurable business growth. For more information, visit www.xcellimark.com

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