I-State Truck Center in Marshfield Moving to New Facility

The I-State Truck Centers location in Marshfield has moved to a new location at 2503 East Heritage Dr., Marshfield, WI 54449

MARSHFIELD, WI, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- New Location – Same Great People, Parts And ServiceThe new location will continue to deliver the finest trucks and trailers, exceptional technicians and knowledgeable parts specialists to keep our customers up and running.“We are excited about this move," said Jordan Tenney, Regional Vice President Central/East Region, I-State Truck Centers. "It reflects our commitment to providing enhanced services and a better experience for our employees, customers and community. Our new location offers improved facilities and easier access.”Features of the new facility include:10 service bays, one wash bay22,000 sq. ft. custom-designed facilityAmenities for customers and employeesState-of-the-art locker rooms and lounge areasThe new facility is conveniently located just north of Highway 10 at 2503 East Heritage Dr., Marshfield, WI 54449.About I-State Truck CentersI-State Truck Center has a rich history of growth built on a commitment to customer service and providing the best products. We are a franchised dealer and service representative for world-class products, such as Freightliner, Western Star, Thomas Built Buses and Isuzu. We sell new and used medium- and heavy-duty trucks. We offer V&H Work Ready Trucks, East trailers, and high-quality parts and accessories.Please address all media inquiries to:

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