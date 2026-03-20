ABQ Dental Care Opens State-of-the-Art Dental Office in Albuquerque, NM

ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ABQ Dental Care in Albuquerque, New Mexico opens its doors, founded by Dr. Rohan Toor. Its bringing Advanced Technology, Comprehensive Dental Services, and Patient-Centered Care to Albuquerque's Northeast Heights Community. ABQ Dental Care is a newly established full-service dental practice founded by Dr. Rohan Toor.The dental practice is dedicated to delivering advanced, patient-focused dentistry in a modern, welcoming environment where comfort, clinical excellence, and long-term oral health are the foundation of every patient relationship. Albuquerque residents seeking a dentist committed to both cutting-edge technology and personalized care can find complete information about the practice, its clinical team, and its full range of services at ABQ Dental Care.The practice offers a comprehensive range of dental services designed to serve patients across all stages of life and all levels of dental health need. ABQ Dental Care provides preventive care including professional teeth cleaning, periodontal scaling and root planning, and routine examinations; restorative treatments including dental implants, All-on-4 implants, full mouth dental implants, root canals, tooth bridges, and dental bonding; cosmetic services including teeth whitening and porcelain veneers; orthodontic treatment through Invisalign; oral surgery including tooth extractions and wisdom teeth removal; emergency dentistry for urgent dental situations; and sedation dentistry for patients who experience anxiety or require complex multi-procedure appointments. The breadth of services available under one roof means Albuquerque patients can receive continuity of care across the full spectrum of their dental needs without the inconvenience of multiple provider referrals.What sets ABQ Dental Care apart is its commitment to clinical accuracy and treatment outcomes driven by diagnostic technology that goes well beyond what most dental offices provide. The practice is equipped with digital X-rays for early detection of bone level changes and tooth structure issues; Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT), which produces detailed three-dimensional images of teeth, jaw, and surrounding structures and reveals concerns that standard two-dimensional X-rays may miss; and intraoral cameras that capture real-time, close-up images of teeth and gums, giving patients a direct view of their oral health and a clearer understanding of recommended treatments. Together, these technologies allow Dr. Rohan Toor and his clinical team to diagnose with greater precision, plan treatments with more confidence, and deliver results that are both predictable and durable.ABQ Dental Care is conveniently located on Morris St NE near the I-25 freeway, close to CNM Montoya Campus, Sierra Vista Shopping Center, Winrock Town Center, Albuquerque Academy, and Hinkle Family Fun Center — making it easily accessible to residents throughout the Northeast Heights and broader Albuquerque metro area. The dental practice accepts most major PPO dental insurance plans and offers flexible financing options through CareCredit, Cherry, Sunbit, and LendingClub, ensuring that patients can access the dental care they need without financial barriers. Office hours are Monday through Thursday, 8 AM to 4 PM.For directions to ABQ Dental Care located at Albuquerque, NM 87111, new patient appointments are available and the team welcomes individuals and families throughout Albuquerque and the surrounding communities who are looking for a dental home built on technology, trust, and personalized care.Albuquerque residents are invited to experience the difference that a modern, patient-centered dental practice makes. Whether seeking a new dental provider for routine preventive care, addressing a long-delayed dental concern, or looking for a practice that can handle complex restorative or cosmetic goals, ABQ Dental Care offers the clinical expertise, advanced technology, and compassionate environment that today's dental patients deserve. Dr. Toor and his team look forward to building lasting relationships with each patient and becoming a trusted part of the Albuquerque healthcare community for years to come. To schedule a new patient appointment or learn more about ABQ Dental Care's services, call +15052278482.About ABQ Dental CareABQ Dental Care is a state-of-the-art dental practice founded by Dr. Rohan Toor is located at 4101 Morris St NE STE D, Albuquerque, NM 87111. The practice was established with a vision to deliver advanced, patient-focused dentistry in Albuquerque, New Mexico, combining the latest clinical technology with a compassionate team dedicated to long-term oral health. ABQ Dental Care provides a comprehensive range of services including preventive care, restorative dentistry, dental implants, cosmetic treatments, Invisalign, emergency dentistry, and sedation dentistry, all under one roof for the convenience of patients throughout the greater Albuquerque area. The practice accepts most major PPO dental insurance plans and offers flexible financing options to make quality dental care accessible to all patients. Office hours are Monday through Thursday, 8 AM to 4 PM. To schedule an appointment or learn more, visit dental website.Contact InformationABQ Dental Care4101 Morris St NE STE D, Albuquerque, NM 87111Phone: +15052278482

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