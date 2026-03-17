World Champion Paddleboarder and Former Firefighter Launch New Chapter as Daytona Business Owners World Champion Paddleboarder and Former Firefighter Launch New Chapter as Daytona Business Owners

Husband and Wife Team take the Helm at College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving

DAYTONA, FL, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From running into burning buildings to standing atop the world championship podium, William and Seychelle Webster know what it means to rise to the moment.

Now, the husband-and-wife team is channeling that same courage, grit, and heart into a new mission: serving their community as the owners of the College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving franchise in Daytona Beach.

For William, service has always been second nature. He spent a decade as a professional firefighter with Indian River County Fire Rescue, responding to emergencies and helping families on some of their hardest days. After retiring from the department, he stepped into a different, but equally important role: stay-at-home dad. For the past two and a half years, he has supported his wife Seychelle’s athletic career while raising their growing family.

“I’ve always felt called to serve,” William said. “Whether it was running into a burning building or raising my kids at home, it’s about showing up for people. When I learned about the culture at College HUNKS, I knew it was something I could stand behind. It’s not just about moving furniture, it’s about moving lives forward.”

Seychelle’s journey has been nothing short of extraordinary. A professional stand-up paddleboarder and coach, she rose to the top of her sport in recent years, becoming a world champion in 2023, earning a silver medal at the world championships in 2024, and capturing bronze in 2025 — all while pregnant with the couple’s second child, who is due in May 2026.

“Competing at that level has taught me discipline, mental toughness, and how to keep pushing when things get hard,” Seychelle said. “Balancing motherhood and professional sports has shown me that limits are often self-imposed. That mindset is exactly what we’re bringing into this business.”

Now, the Websters are combining their strengths, her championship drive and his heart for service, as the new owners of the College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving in Daytona.

College HUNKS, which stands for Honest, Uniformed, Nice, Knowledgeable, Service, was founded by two college friends with a beat-up van and a vision. Today, it has grown into nearly 200 locally owned franchises nationwide, all rooted in a mission to “move the world.”

That mission goes far beyond moving trucks. For every job completed, two meals are donated to U.S. Hunger, contributing to more than six million meals donated to date. Hauled items, as much as possible, are recycled or donated to local charities, helping reduce landfill waste while supporting local families.

“One of the core values at College HUNKS is building leaders,” William said. “I wanted to be part of an organization that invests in young people, that gives them a chance to grow, develop skills, and see what they’re capable of. If we can build strong leaders here in Daytona, that impact multiplies.”

For the Websters, it’s not just a business, it’s about building something together.

“We want to grow this Daytona branch into everything we know it can be,” Seychelle said. “We want our kids to see what hard work, faith, and dedication can create. We want them to understand that you can serve others and still chase big dreams.”

About College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving

College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving® was originally founded by two college buddies with a beat-up cargo van and now has nearly 200 franchises providing full-service tech-enabled residential and commercial moving, junk removal, donation pickups, and labor services in the United States as well as Canada. H.U.N.K.S., which stands for Honest, Uniformed, Nice, Knowledgeable, Service, is a socially conscious, values-based organization and has a national partnership with U.S. Hunger, which strives to end childhood hunger. The brand was awarded the Community Hero award by U.S. Hunger in 2022. The company strives to become recognized as an iconic brand, renowned for its world-class company culture and service, while also providing a viable employment and franchise opportunity to pursue personal and professional fulfillment.

For more information, visit: https://www.collegehunkshaulingjunk.com/daytona/

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