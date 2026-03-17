US Garage Door Heroes Offering $300 Off New Garage Door Installation in Scottsdale, AZ

Scottsdale's top-rated garage door company is giving homeowners $300 off new garage door installation — available now for a limited time.

A new garage door is one of the highest-return home improvements a homeowner can make. We are passing $300 in savings directly to our Scottsdale customers this season.” — US Garage Door Heroes Spokesperson

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- US Garage Door Heroes, a veteran-owned garage door company serving the greater Scottsdale, Arizona area, has announced a limited-time promotion offering $300 off new garage door installation for residential and commercial customers. The offer is available now and applies to full garage door replacement and new installation projects throughout Scottsdale and surrounding communities.With over a decade of industry experience and a 4.9-star rating across more than 627 Google reviews, US Garage Door Heroes has built a reputation for honest pricing, same-day availability, and craftsmanship that Scottsdale homeowners consistently trust. The company operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week, making it one of the most accessible garage door service providers in the region."A new garage door is one of the highest-return home improvements a homeowner can make — both for curb appeal and daily convenience," said a spokesperson for US Garage Door Heroes. "We wanted to make that upgrade even more accessible for Scottsdale families, so we are passing $300 in savings directly to our customers this season."The promotion covers a wide range of garage door styles and materials, including insulated steel doors, carriage-house designs, and custom panel configurations. Expert installers handle every project from measurement through final testing, ensuring the door operates smoothly, quietly, and securely from day one. The company also offers garage door opener installation, spring replacement, weather seal installation, and ongoing maintenance services.Homeowners in Scottsdale looking to take advantage of the $300 savings can contact US Garage Door Heroes directly by phone or through the company website. Appointments are available same day in most cases, and the team provides upfront pricing with no hidden fees.Residents searching for reliable garage door installation in Scottsdale, AZ can learn more about the promotion and schedule service by visiting the US Garage Door Heroes website.US Garage Door Heroes is located at 10953 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd STE 100, Scottsdale, AZ 85259, and serves residential and commercial clients throughout the Scottsdale metropolitan area.

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