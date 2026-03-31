Rollin’ Coffin’s 'Sun and Rain' Music Video Airs on MTV’s Metal Thrashing Madness

Tim Williams, American vocalist - Rollin' Coffin Tim Williams, American vocalist - Rollin' Coffin Rollin' Coffin "Sun and Rain" - single cover artwork

Vision of Disorder’s Tim Williams Reunites with Producer Machine on Gritty Rock Project and Scores Major MTV Rotation as Single Climbs the Charts

The track is inspired by the forces cast upon us in life... good and bad. These threads of light take us on our journeys. The randomness of it all and how in a moment, it all can be taken away.” — Tim Williams (Rollin' Coffin, Vision of Disorder, Bloodsimple)

NYC, NY, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rollin’ Coffin, the raw, grunge-infused heavy rock project fronted by veteran vocalist Tim Williams (Vision of Disorder, Bloodsimple), has landed a major victory: the official music video for their hit single “Sun and Rain” is now airing on MTV’s Metal Thrashing Madness. The high-impact visual, directed and produced by Jerry Farley, captures the song’s intense emotional duality and dynamic sound, bringing Williams’ commanding vocals and the track’s atmospheric heaviness to life on one of metal’s most iconic platforms.

Originally released February 24, 2026 via Static Era Records, “Sun and Rain” has already surged to #4 on both the Metal Contraband and NACC Heavy radio charts. The single marks a powerful reunion between Tim Williams and Grammy-nominated producer Machine (Lamb of God, Clutch, Suicide Silence), who previously collaborated on Bloodsimple’s landmark album Red Harvest. Recorded and produced by Machine and Jerry Farley at NOVA Studios in NYC, with mixing and mastering handled by Machine, the track showcases Williams’ signature vocal intensity driving a modern yet roots-heavy sound.

“Getting back into the studio with Machine was a long time coming,” said Tim Williams. “We have a relationship that goes back 25 years. He is one of my favorite producers to work with, especially when it comes to vocals. My ideas for ‘Sun and Rain’ pretty much set when we started tracking the song. The vocals had to really carry the song to the next level. The ideas started flying, the further we got the harder we worked, and the song was just getting bigger and better. It was a very exciting day in the studio.”

The song draws inspiration from life’s opposing forces... the push and pull of strength and fear, light and darkness, resilience in the face of randomness and loss. Williams explained; “The track is inspired by the forces cast upon us in life. These threads of light take us on our journeys. The randomness of it all and how in a moment, it all can be taken away. ‘Who are you to take away my life.’”

The chorus idea struck Williams unexpectedly during a post-ski hot tub moment on vacation: “I said to myself, this song has to be heard; it’s a killer song.” What followed was a fast-tracked production that came together quickly, a clear sign of its strength.

Following strong live performances, including opening for the Jasta / Life of Agony tour in late 2025, Rollin’ Coffin continues building unstoppable momentum with this MTV breakthrough.

Watch “Sun and Rain” on MTV’s Metal Thrashing Madness and stream the official music video now on YouTube: @rollincoffinvevo8541.

Stream / Download “Sun and Rain”: https://staticera.lnk.to/sun-and-rain. Stay connected for upcoming tour dates, new music, updates, and more on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rollincoffin/ and YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@rollincoffinvevo8541

About Rollin’ Coffin

Rollin’ Coffin is the uncompromising heavy rock project from Tim Williams, the influential voice behind Vision of Disorder and Bloodsimple. Delivering gritty, emotive grunge-metal with a modern edge, the band is signed to Static Era Records and continues to resonate with fans of raw, authentic heavy music.

Contact: Static Era Records – Jay Reason/ jayreason@staticerarecords.com

Static Era Recordshttps://staticerarecords.com | @staticerarecords

Rollin' Coffin - Sun and Rain - official music video

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