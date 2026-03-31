Rollin’ Coffin’s 'Sun and Rain' Music Video Airs on MTV’s Metal Thrashing Madness

Tim Williams, American vocalist - Rollin' Coffin

Tim Williams, American vocalist - Rollin' Coffin

Tim Williams, American vocalist - Rollin' Coffin

Tim Williams, American vocalist - Rollin' Coffin

Rollin' Coffin "Sun and Rain" - single cover artwork

Rollin' Coffin "Sun and Rain" - single cover artwork

Vision of Disorder’s Tim Williams Reunites with Producer Machine on Gritty Rock Project and Scores Major MTV Rotation as Single Climbs the Charts

The track is inspired by the forces cast upon us in life... good and bad. These threads of light take us on our journeys. The randomness of it all and how in a moment, it all can be taken away.”
— Tim Williams (Rollin' Coffin, Vision of Disorder, Bloodsimple)

NYC, NY, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rollin’ Coffin, the raw, grunge-infused heavy rock project fronted by veteran vocalist Tim Williams (Vision of Disorder, Bloodsimple), has landed a major victory: the official music video for their hit single “Sun and Rain” is now airing on MTV’s Metal Thrashing Madness. The high-impact visual, directed and produced by Jerry Farley, captures the song’s intense emotional duality and dynamic sound, bringing Williams’ commanding vocals and the track’s atmospheric heaviness to life on one of metal’s most iconic platforms.

Originally released February 24, 2026 via Static Era Records, “Sun and Rain” has already surged to #4 on both the Metal Contraband and NACC Heavy radio charts. The single marks a powerful reunion between Tim Williams and Grammy-nominated producer Machine (Lamb of God, Clutch, Suicide Silence), who previously collaborated on Bloodsimple’s landmark album Red Harvest. Recorded and produced by Machine and Jerry Farley at NOVA Studios in NYC, with mixing and mastering handled by Machine, the track showcases Williams’ signature vocal intensity driving a modern yet roots-heavy sound.

“Getting back into the studio with Machine was a long time coming,” said Tim Williams. “We have a relationship that goes back 25 years. He is one of my favorite producers to work with, especially when it comes to vocals. My ideas for ‘Sun and Rain’ pretty much set when we started tracking the song. The vocals had to really carry the song to the next level. The ideas started flying, the further we got the harder we worked, and the song was just getting bigger and better. It was a very exciting day in the studio.”

The song draws inspiration from life’s opposing forces... the push and pull of strength and fear, light and darkness, resilience in the face of randomness and loss. Williams explained; “The track is inspired by the forces cast upon us in life. These threads of light take us on our journeys. The randomness of it all and how in a moment, it all can be taken away. ‘Who are you to take away my life.’”

The chorus idea struck Williams unexpectedly during a post-ski hot tub moment on vacation: “I said to myself, this song has to be heard; it’s a killer song.” What followed was a fast-tracked production that came together quickly, a clear sign of its strength.

Following strong live performances, including opening for the Jasta / Life of Agony tour in late 2025, Rollin’ Coffin continues building unstoppable momentum with this MTV breakthrough.

Watch “Sun and Rain” on MTV’s Metal Thrashing Madness and stream the official music video now on YouTube: @rollincoffinvevo8541.
Stream / Download “Sun and Rain”: https://staticera.lnk.to/sun-and-rain. Stay connected for upcoming tour dates, new music, updates, and more on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rollincoffin/ and YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@rollincoffinvevo8541

About Rollin’ Coffin
Rollin’ Coffin is the uncompromising heavy rock project from Tim Williams, the influential voice behind Vision of Disorder and Bloodsimple. Delivering gritty, emotive grunge-metal with a modern edge, the band is signed to Static Era Records and continues to resonate with fans of raw, authentic heavy music.

Contact: Static Era Records – Jay Reason/ jayreason@staticerarecords.com
Static Era Recordshttps://staticerarecords.com | @staticerarecords

Rive Video - Music Video Distribution, Promotion, and PR
Rive Music Video Distribution, Promotion, PR
+1 908-601-1409
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Bluesky
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok
X

Rollin' Coffin - Sun and Rain - official music video

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Rollin’ Coffin’s 'Sun and Rain' Music Video Airs on MTV’s Metal Thrashing Madness

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry, Social Media, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Rive Video - Music Video Distribution, Promotion, and PR
Rive Music Video Distribution, Promotion, PR
+1 908-601-1409
Company/Organization
Rive Music Video Promotion
30 Portland Rd #A4
Highlands, New Jersey, 07732
United States
+1 908-601-1409
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

MUSIC VIDEO PROMOTION, DISTRIBUTION, SUBMISSION & PUBLICITY Rive Music Video is the first and the industry leader in Music Video Promotion, Distribution and Submission Services. We work with major and independent labels, and A list and Indie Artists, and are referred by MTV & BET. We service all genres of music: Hip-Hop, Rock, Indie, R&B, Pop, Metal, EDM, Country, Christian, Gospel, Reggae, World, Alternative, Blues, Folk, Americana... With over 30 years' experience, Rive distributes the best in new Music Video content to national broadcast, regional broadcast, OTT streaming channels, retail pools, DJ pools, blogs, podcasts, curated playlists, online music magazines and websites. We work with programmers across the country, as well as internationally, and are experts in creating awareness for the artists who are creating the best music breaking onto the scene! Rive Music Video - The Industry experts in Music Video Distribution, Promotion, Submissions and Publicity.

https://rivevideo.com

More From This Author
Rollin’ Coffin’s 'Sun and Rain' Music Video Airs on MTV’s Metal Thrashing Madness
Skerrit Bwoy Drops Explosive 'Satan Dead' Video - Christian EDM Artist Declares Victory Over Darkness
NJ Hard Rock Warriors 'Who On Earth' Drop Powerful 'DAWGZ' Video - Airing on MTV's Metal Thrashing Madness
View All Stories From This Author