Online Tool from The Vinyl Institute Helps Keep Materials Out of Landfills

Zip Code Search: Quickly locate the nearest vinyl recycling/drop-off point available for residential scrap.

The Vinyl Institute makes it easier to reduce waste with its user-friendly online Recycling Directory. Visit vinylinfo.org/recycling-directory.

We all want to do the right thing for the environment, but don’t always know how. Our revamped Recycling Directory removes the guesswork and makes it easier to reduce waste.” — Ned Monroe, President & CEO for the Vinyl Institute

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Whether you’re finishing a DIY flooring project, replacing old windows, or cleaning out the garage, The Vinyl Institute, the voice for the vinyl industry in the United States, just made it easier to reduce waste. Just in time for Global Recycling Day, the organization has launched a fully redesigned and enhanced Recycling Directory, a user-friendly online tool designed to help find local drop-off points for excess or used vinyl materials.

Available at vinylinfo.org/recycling-directory, the tool allows users to search for vinyl recycling collection points by location and product type, helping vinyl materials like siding, piping, and flooring be repurposed into new products rather than ending up in landfills.

“We all want to do the right thing for the environment, but don’t always know how,” said Ned Monroe, President & CEO for the Vinyl Institute. “Our revamped Recycling Directory removes the guesswork and makes it easier to reduce waste.”

Because of its durability and versatility, vinyl (PVC) is used in a variety of home products, such as windows, siding, flooring, pipes, wire and cable insulation, and much more. A 2025 report of PVC recyclers in the U.S. and Canada showed that 1.127 billion pounds of PVC was recycled in these regions in 2024 — a number the Vinyl Institute hopes to continue to grow.

Features of the redesigned Vinyl Institute Recycling Directory include:

- Zip Code Search: Quickly locate the nearest vinyl recycling/drop-off point available for residential scrap. (Facilities may be limited or not exist in some areas).

- Material-Specific Filters: Easily find the right location based on the materials you’re recycling.

- Interactive Map: Get turn-by-turn directions.

- Educational Resources: Learn how to properly prepare materials to ensure they’re accepted, as well as learn about additional sustainability and environmental practices.

- Real-Time Updates: Timely announcements highlighting new collection locations, recycling incentives, grant opportunities, and more.

Along with the Recycling Directory, the Vinyl Institute is helping to further increase efforts through its VIABILITY™ recycling grant funding program, which invests in companies seeking to increase post-consumer recycling.

For more information and to access the Recycling Directory, visit www.vinylinfo.org.

About the Vinyl Institute

The Vinyl Institute (VI), founded in 1982, is a U.S. trade association representing the leading manufacturers of vinyl, vinyl chloride monomer, vinyl additives, and modifiers. The VI works on behalf of its members to promote the benefits of the world’s most versatile plastic, used to make everything from PVC piping to flooring, roofing and vinyl siding. The vinyl industry in the United States employs over 350,000 highly skilled employees at nearly 3,000 facilities and generates an economic value of $54 billion. For more information, visit vinylinfo.org.



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