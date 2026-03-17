CardSight AI Completes Coverage of All Four Major Sports with Hockey Card Identification Launch

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Platform delivers on Q1 promise; enhanced MCP server brings full trading card data access to AI assistants and builders

When we launched Football identification earlier this year, we said our goal was all four major sports by the end of Q1. Today we're delivering on that promise.” — Eric P. Nusbaum

PORTLAND, ME, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CardSight AI, Inc. today announced the launch of Hockey Card identification, completing the company's coverage of all four major U.S. sports. The release adds close to 1 million Hockey cards from releases spanning 1933 to present, bringing the total catalog to over 7.5 million cards.Hockey trading card identification is available immediately to all existing CardSight AI customers at no additional cost, continuing the company's commitment that every sport added to the platform automatically enhances applications already built on its comprehensive API."When we launched Football identification earlier this year, we said our goal was all four major sports by the end of Q1. Today we're delivering on that promise," said Eric Nusbaum, CEO and Co-Founder of CardSight AI. "This is a milestone for us, but more importantly, it's a milestone for everyone building on our platform. Every app powered by CardSight AI just got better overnight."Hockey launches with visual identification support for over 300 sets. The trading card API's visual identification achieves 99.5% accuracy with sub-second response times. Upload a photo and receive the card's year, manufacturer, set, card number, player, and variation information. Multi-card detection allows users to photograph multiple cards at once and identify all in a single API call. The technology works with raw cards and graded slabs from PSA, BGS, SGC, TAG, and other grading companies.The 7.5M+ card catalog now includes over 4M Baseball cards, 1M Football cards, close to 1M Basketball cards, and close to 1M Hockey cards with full parallel and variation coverage. Developers building apps in the trading card space can access the complete catalog through a single trading card API integration.Enhanced Trading Card MCP Server for AI IntegrationAlongside the Hockey launch, CardSight AI also released a major upgrade to its MCP (Model Context Protocol) server, bringing full trading card data access to AI assistants like Claude and ChatGPT."The trading card industry has never had its data structured and standardized at scale," said Nusbaum. "Card identification, catalog information, pricing - it's all been fragmented, inconsistent, or simply not available as a service. We're solving that problem by commoditizing identification and trading card data, so anyone can build on top of it."The updated MCP server now supports the full functionality of CardSight AI's REST API: collection management, catalog search across 7.5M+ cards, and pricing data, all accessible directly through AI assistants. Collectors can ask Claude to look up a card's value, and shop owners can search across decades of releases through natural conversation with real-time access to structured trading card data.CardSight AI removes the technical barriers that have traditionally prevented collectors from building apps around their ideas. Builders can integrate using traditional coding, AI coding assistants like Claude or GitHub Copilot, or no-code platforms like Replit and Lovable.For existing apps and marketplaces, CardSight AI eliminates the need to build and maintain proprietary card identification systems. Developing comparable technology in-house typically requires 12-18 months, specialized machine learning expertise, and significant infrastructure costs. By integrating CardSight AI's API, platforms can add trading card identification capabilities in days rather than months.CardSight AI offers flexible pricing for builders at every stage. The Free tier includes 750 calls per month with no credit card required. Starter plans begin at $14.95 per month with 5,000 calls. The Ultra tier provides 100,000 calls for $199.95 per month for growing apps. Enterprise plans offer custom volume pricing with guaranteed SLAs, enhanced data, no request rate limits, and dedicated support for high-volume applications."With all four major sports now covered, we're turning our attention to TCGs - Pokemon, Magic: The Gathering, and One Piece are next on our roadmap," said Nusbaum. "The hobby moves fast, and we've built the technology to keep pace."Developers and collectors can sign up for free at https://cardsight.ai

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