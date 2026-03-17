Job Service ND Executive Director Pat Bertagnolli to retire in June; Armstrong thanks him for service

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Kelly Armstrong today thanked Job Service North Dakota Executive Director Pat Bertagnolli for his leadership of the agency over the past four years after Bertagnolli announced his retirement effective June 12.

“Pat brought an unmatched energy and enthusiasm to Job Service. Whether here in North Dakota or traveling outside the state, he was quick to tell anyone and everyone about our abundant job opportunities and great communities,” Armstrong said. “Under Pat’s leadership, Job Service made significant strides in removing barriers to employment and helping jobseekers find employers. He went the extra mile to inform students about the quality career opportunities right here at home and address workforce needs through a variety of programs. We deeply appreciate Pat’s service and wish him all the best in his next chapter.”

Bertagnolli has led Job Service since February 2022. During his tenure, the Job Service team worked collaboratively to advance workforce priorities and deliver strong outcomes for the state, earning strong rankings nationally for both the Workforce Services and Unemployment Insurance divisions. The agency’s partnership with the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation continued to strengthen the Job Placement Partnership, while the H‑2A temporary agricultural visa program also expanded significantly.

Under Bertagnolli’s leadership, the Job Service team also enhanced employer resources through a growing collection of webinars focused on work‑based learning, labor market information, veteran hiring and opportunities for justice‑involved individuals, and helped establish a Legislative Open House to strengthen connections between lawmakers and state agencies. Through his service on the state Career & Technical Education Board, Job Service supported youth engagement and worked to align agency efforts with the governor’s workforce priorities.

“It has been a privilege to serve the people of North Dakota and to work with the exceptional team at Job Service North Dakota,” Bertagnolli said. “The advancements made in recent years reflect their unwavering commitment to reliable service and the robust partnerships that connect agencies, communities and employers statewide. I remain sincerely grateful for Gov. Armstrong’s leadership, for the collaboration that enabled this work and for the relationships that have been strengthened throughout North Dakota.”

Bertagnolli has served on the state’s Workforce Development Council since 2014. Prior to joining Job Service, he served as director of the Rough Rider Center and community enhancement in Watford City for three years and worked in human resources management for eight years after a 22-year career with UPS.

The search for a new Job Service executive director will begin immediately.

Job Service North Dakota has approximately 159 full-time team members, 76 temporary employees and a biennial budget of $79.1 million to manage multiple federal grants for workforce and unemployment services. The agency has nine workforce centers across the state staffed with regional workforce experts to remove barriers to employment and to connect employers and job seekers by building partnerships within local communities with employers, schools, local economic development associations and chambers. Unemployment Insurance services are carried out at the central office location in Bismarck. Through this program, the agency stabilizes the workforce and economy by providing income replacement to eligible workers. The agency also provides education and labor market information to businesses and job seekers to make informed decisions.