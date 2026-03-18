GoWish Selects Bonzer as Global SEO Partner: 'We want to be the Pinterest of gift inspiration'

Bonzer x GoWish Thomas Bogh, CPO Casper Ravn-Sørensen, Co-founder & Chief Growth Officer

With over 17 million users and a massive international rollout underway, the leading wishlist platform GoWish has selected Bonzer as its global SEO partner.

We have built a platform that millions of users already love, but our ambitions reach much further. We want to be the Pinterest of gift inspiration.” — Casper Ravn-Sørensen

NY, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ambition of the collaboration is clear: GoWish is set to become "the new Pinterest" for wishes, dominating both traditional search engines and the emerging era of AI models.

GoWish has undergone explosive growth in recent years, becoming a digital powerhouse for organizing and sharing gift desires. The company is currently executing an ambitious global scale-up. To cement its position as the primary destination for inspiration and gift coordination across international markets, GoWish is entering a strategic partnership with the SEO specialists at Bonzer.

The goal of the collaboration is two-fold: GoWish aims to own commercial product searches in traditional search engines like Google, while simultaneously positioning the platform as the leading guide for consumers seeking gift inspiration through Large Language Models (LLMs) such as ChatGPT, Gemini, and Copilot.

From Wishlist to Global Inspiration Hub

According to Casper Ravn-Sørensen, Co-Founder and Chief Growth Officer of GoWish, the partnership with Bonzer is a vital component in elevating the platform from a practical utility to a global media destination for wishes.

"We have built a platform that millions of users already love, but our ambitions reach much further. We want to be the Pinterest of gift inspiration. This requires us to be present exactly where the user journey begins—whether they are searching for the 'best gifts for him or her' on Google or asking an AI to curate the perfect wishlist. Bonzer has demonstrated a unique understanding and approach to winning in the new search landscape, where both traditional search engine optimization and AI search are in focus," says Casper Ravn-Sørensen.

SEO as a Bridge to AI Recommendations

At Bonzer, the collaboration is seen as a unique opportunity to push the boundaries of SEO by optimizing for the entire digital ecosystem of recommendations.

"GoWish sits on a goldmine of data and user intent. They are in a unique position to become the authority that both classic search engines and AI models point to when users worldwide search for products. Our task is to ensure that GoWish is not just found but becomes the preferred answer at every stage of the search journey. Helping a powerhouse consumer brand scale globally is a mission we undertake with great pride and high expectations. We aim to push the boundaries of what organic visibility can create," says Thomas Bogh, CPO and Partner at Bonzer.

The partnership follows a remarkable milestone in the U.S., where GoWish successfully claimed the #1 spot in the American App Store last fall, surpassing global giants such as the aforementioned ChatGPT. Furthermore, international tech media TechCrunch recently reported that the company had its best year to date.

The collaboration will focus on rolling out the GoWish brand across existing and new markets with a strategy that unites global scalability with local relevance. By utilizing Bonzer's specialized framework for SEO, GoWish aims to achieve status as a market leader within the category of "Gifting & Inspiration."

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