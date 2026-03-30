Business Awards UK Announces the Winners and Finalists of the 2026 Cybersecurity and Resilience Awards

DONCASTER, UNITED KINGDOM, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Business Awards UK is pleased to announce the winners and finalists of the 2026 Cybersecurity and Resilience Awards , recognising organisations whose work reflects the practical demands of modern cyber defence. This year’s awards highlight achievements in areas such as protecting applications and APIs at the network edge, improving response through continuous monitoring and threat hunting, helping organisations move quickly from risk identification to remediation, and strengthening resilience through clearer planning, governance, and operational follow-through.The 2026 Cybersecurity and Resilience Awards recognise work that is not only technically strong, but also usable in live environments where uptime, visibility, accountability, and speed of response matter. Across the programme, the recognised organisations demonstrate the value of security services that help clients prevent impersonation, harden authentication, improve recovery readiness, manage threats more effectively, and make better decisions under pressure.Business Awards UK 2026 Cybersecurity and Resilience Awards Winners• Gcore – Best Network Edge Protection• North Infosec Testing Ltd – Best Post-Attack & Remedial Service• Crypto Legal – Best International Cybersecurity Service• GSecure labs – Threat Detection and Response Excellence• Emmanuel Adjah, ESET UK – Rising Star Award• TET Limited – Best Client Support – Cybersecurity• ProtekCyber – Best Cyber Resilience StrategyBusiness Awards UK 2026 Cybersecurity and Resilience Awards Finalists• Dmarclytics – Best Network Edge Protection, Best Cyber Resilience Strategy• Dial A Geek – Best Client Support – Cybersecurity• Transputec Ltd – Threat Detection and Response Excellence• GSecure labs – Best International Cybersecurity Service• TET Limited – Rising Star AwardRecognising Practical Cybersecurity and SME ResilienceThe achievements recognised in the 2026 Cybersecurity and Resilience Awards reflect a sector focused on making security more actionable, more responsive, and more usable in real operating conditions. This year’s winning work includes advanced protection for applications and APIs at the network edge, continuous monitoring and threat hunting, structured post-attack remediation, and international investigative services that help turn complex technical evidence into practical next steps.The awards also recognise the growing importance of resilience strategies that are clear enough for smaller organisations to act on with confidence. Across the programme, recognised achievements include simplified risk communication, sector-specific support models, stronger governance and reporting, and hands-on services that help organisations contain threats, recover effectively, and build more dependable security foundations over time.Business Awards UK congratulates all winners and finalists of the 2026 Cybersecurity and Resilience Awards for their contribution to stronger cyber preparedness, better operational response, and more resilient organisations across the sectors they support.If you want, I’ll now rewrite the full press release cleanly from top to bottom so it’s fully aligned and doesn’t carry over any of the earlier weak phrasing.

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