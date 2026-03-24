Acelen Renewables and Finboot sign partnership to expand biofuel traceability

Acelen Agripark serves as the primary R&D engine for Acelen's broader goal of producing 1 billion liters of sustainable fuels annually in Bahia, Brazil.

Agreement aims to establish a digital structure to monitor the life cycle of the production of SAF and HVO made from macauba.

The tool will ensure transparency throughout the value chain, from the origin of the biomass to the production of the fuel.” — Pedro Estrela, VP of New Business and Digital at Acelen Renewables

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acelen Renewables, a renewable energy company owned by Mubadala Capital, and Finboot, a technology developer specializing in industrial-grade digital traceability solutions, headquartered in London, UK, with an office in Barcelona, Spain, have signed an agreement to develop a data infrastructure for the Brazilian company’s renewable fuel production.

With an initial duration of 12 months, the project includes the provision of Finboot's MARCO Track & Trace, including the modeling of the phases of the production chain, with a focus on land eligibility, production on farms, an emissions calculator, tokenization via blockchain, and sustainability criteria. Finboot clients include global leading industrial groups such as Repsol, SABIC, Evonik, and MOEVE, supporting industries such as energy, chemicals, steel, and manufacturing in the transition to more sustainable and regulated models.

The partnership with Acelen Renewables reflects Brazil’s growing role in the global energy transition and the company’s project to build an integrated end-to-end value chain, from the cultivation of its sustainable raw material, macauba, to end products such as sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and renewable diesel (HVO).

Pedro Estrela, Vice President of New Business and Digital at Acelen Renewables, says that they identified the need to find a robust and auditable traceability solution that met the regulatory requirements of the main biofuel markets, especially those in Europe, the United States (RFS and LCFS), CORSIA, and Brazil.

“The tool will ensure transparency throughout the value chain, from the origin of the biomass to the production of the fuel, and will allow us to show compliance with criteria such as feedstock eligibility, sustainability, and emissions calculation while incorporating technology solutions such as blockchain and tokenization,” Estrela hopes.

Brazil has a unique combination of features that place it competitively in the global SAF market. The country has ample availability of raw materials, large areas of degraded land suitable for restoration without displacing other crops or promoting deforestation, advanced biofuel technologies, and decades of experience in large-scale ethanol and biodiesel production. These factors create a solid foundation for a scalable SAF supply that is aligned with the demands of both domestic and international markets.

Brazil is strengthening its regulatory framework to decarbonize aviation. The Fuel of the Future Law introduces an emissions-reduction mandate supported by SAF blending, while the ProBioQAV program defines certification, eligibility, and traceability criteria aligned with global standards. Together, these policies create a favorable climate for investment, innovation, and the growth of Brazil’s SAF production.

With significant investments in infrastructure and new biorefineries planned over the next decade, and expectations for large-scale production starting in 2030, Brazil is positioning itself as a strategic hub to meet the growing global demand for SAF.

Acelen Renewables is accomplishing one of the most ambitious renewable fuel production projects in the country, with planned investments of approximately US$3 bi in infrastructure and supply chains. Its platform couples raw material development, through the cultivation of macauba palms on 180,000 hectares of degraded pastureland, with advanced industrial processing and refining capabilities.

The goal is to achieve a production capacity of 1 billion liters of renewables per year to meet both domestic and international demand, with operations scheduled to begin in 2028. Currently, the United States and Europe are crucial markets for the company’s export strategy, which already has about 90% of its SAF production sold in advance.

Since the project’s inception, Acelen Renewables has been working to ensure that sustainability practices, land use, and emissions are presentable, auditable, and robust throughout the value chain.

“We are strengthening our ability to meet the regulatory requirements of our target markets and to go through increasingly rigorous certification processes. We see this initiative as a strategic step to increase transparency, data reliability, and the credibility of our product before regulators, clients, and investors, and to build a technological base for us to keep up with the evolving demands of the global low-carbon fuel market,” adds Estrela.

According to Juan Miguel Pérez Rosas, CEO and co-founder of Finboot, “as biofuels gain global scale, it becomes clear that not all fuels or value chains are the same. Digital traceability allows emissions and sustainability performance to be measured accurately, giving regulators, markets, and investors the confidence they demand more and more.”

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