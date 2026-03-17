Ziggy Zeigler Confirmed to Perform at the Capella Music Festival in Grand Cayman Alongside Global Music Stars

Ziggy Zeigler Capella Music Festival

Zeigler is confirmed to perform at the upcoming Capella Music Festival Grand Cayman, including Robin Thicke, "T.I.", Aidonia, Nicotine Dolls, and Walshy Fire

Capella is about celebrating world-class music while also spotlighting the next generation of performers. Ziggy brings a unique energy and stage presence that audiences are going to love.” — Kenny Rankin

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rising star Ziggy Zeigler is officially confirmed to perform at the upcoming Capella Music Festival in Grand Cayman, joining an exciting international lineup that includes Robin Thicke, Tip "T.I." Harris, Aidonia, Problem Child, Spencer Crandall, Nicotine Dolls, and Walshy Fire of Major Lazer.Set in the vibrant Seven Mile Beach area of the Cayman Islands, the Capella Music Festival brings together world-class artists, DJs, and emerging performers for a high-energy celebration of music, culture, and nightlife.Capella attracts audiences from across the Caribbean, North America, and beyond, making it one of the region’s most anticipated live music experiences.With the addition of Ziggy Zeigler to the lineup, festivalgoers can expect a performance that blends modern musical energy with bold stage presence and timeless showmanship.Zeigler is gaining attention for his dynamic live performances and distinctive artistic style, which merges contemporary pop and hip-hop influences with the charismatic spirit of classic entertainers.His upcoming appearance at Capella represents another milestone in his expanding international presence.Beyond the stage, Ziggy Zeigler is ushering in what he has coined the “new Golden Age of Entertainment.”Zeigler’s strategy focuses on building a grassroots movement through his independently produced live performances driven by his carefully curated high value events (Ziggy's Moonlight Equity Balls), allowing his audience to discover his music organically via deep meaningful real-world experiences.By prioritizing authentic audience connection and organic growth, he is cultivating a loyal and rapidly expanding global community that supports the movement both on and off the stage.This momentum is further reflected through the launch of $ZGY Coin, which enables supporters to participate in and amplify the movement digitally.As the $ZGY community continues to grow, supporters view the project not simply as music fandom but as a digital key to real live participation in a broader cultural movement—one that signals that the rise of Ziggy Zeigler’s new era of entertainment is only just beginning.“I’m honored to be part of Capella and share the stage with such incredible artists,” says Zeigler. “The Cayman Islands has an amazing energy, and I’m looking forward to delivering a performance that connects with the audience and celebrates the power of music.”Festival founder Kenny Rankin of Monster Media Group Ltd adds, “Capella Music Festival is about celebrating world-class music while also spotlighting the next generation of performers. Ziggy Zeigler brings a unique energy and stage presence that we believe audiences are going to love. We’re excited to welcome him to Grand Cayman alongside such an incredible lineup of artists.”Ziggy Zeigler’s manager, Richard N.Sabga, (also known as Richie Luna), emphasizes the significance of the moment,“When Ziggy Zeigler takes the stage at Capella, audiences won’t just witness a performance—they will experience the emergence of a new era in live entertainment.”The Capella Music Festival continues to establish itself as a premier Caribbean music destination, blending international headliners with rising artists and immersive festival experiences that celebrate the region’s vibrant culture.As anticipation builds across the Caribbean and beyond, Ziggy Zeigler’s upcoming performance at Capella is not just another festival moment—it is the beginning of a movement defining the new Golden Age of Entertainment.

Capella Music Festival

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