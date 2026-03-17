ENG is SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001, and ISO 27701 Certified for Data Security and Privacy in Its BIM Services

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ENG , the largest BIM service provider in the U.S., is backed by SOC 2 Type II, ISO/IEC 27001, and ISO/IEC 27701 certifications, reinforcing its commitment to the highest standards of data security and privacy. As data protection becomes an increasing priority across the AEC industry, ENG acknowledges these challenges. In addition to its expertise in VDC modeling and coordination, the BIM Company demonstrates dedication to maintaining rigorous security controls and privacy compliance, giving customers confidence that their project data is protected with the highest levels of confidentiality, integrity, and transparency.How SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001, and ISO 27701 Improve Data SecuritySOC 2 Type II, ISO/IEC 27001, and ISO/IEC 27701 certifications provide ENG with a strategic advantage, enhancing its ability to deliver secure, compliant, and transparent BIM solutions. With enterprise-grade security and robust privacy practices, ENG actively minimizes risks and ensures client data is protected in accordance with globally recognized standards. These certified security standards enable the company to offer even more reliable, efficient, and innovative BIM services, upholding the highest levels of data security:SOC 2 Type II is a rigorous independent audit that evaluates how companies manage and safeguard client data across five key principles: security, availability, confidentiality, processing integrity, and privacy.ISO/IEC 27001 provides a framework for an Information Security Management System (ISMS) that focuses on protecting sensitive information, maintaining the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of client data (fundamental elements of the CIAD triad).ISO/IEC 27701 builds on ISO 27001 to specifically address privacy and the protection of personal data. This certification enables ENG to handle sensitive personal data responsibly and in compliance with global regulations, such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)."Being SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001, and ISO 27701 certified reflect ENG’s ongoing commitment to protecting customers’ data and privacy,” said John Raos, President of ENG. “They reinforce our ability to build stronger partnerships while maintaining the highest standards of security and compliance across all projects.”About ENGENG is a Build-ready BIM company providing reliable BIM/VDC services to MEP and General Contractors, Owners, and AE firms. With a strong reputation for delivering thousands of complex projects, ENG is backed by a talented team of 700 VDC experts obsessed with exceeding our customers’ expectations.

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